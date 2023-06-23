Subscribe
Emry Gibbs, Rocky Mountain
• Won 5A State Championship, shooting a 2-round score of +6.
• Finished second at 5A District III Championship.
• Won Tournaments at Bishop Kelly and Eagle High.
• Led Rocky Mountain to 5A state title as a team.
Kelly Goulet, Boise
• Finished runner-up at 5A State Tournament.
• Helped lead Boise to a third-place finish as a team.
Katrina von Behren, Ambrose
• Won 2A State Championship with a two-round score of +4.
• Averaged a score of +3 during six nine-hole tournaments, often battling weather.
• Was shooting 1-over at through nine holes at the 2A District III tournament before it was canceled due to lightning.
• Helped Ambrose clinch 2A state title as a team.
