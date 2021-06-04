Boys Golf Sports Stars

Wheaton Ennis, Eagle

• Won 5A State Championship with a two-round score of 1-over 145 as a freshman.

• Took third place at 5A District III Championship

• Won four of five conference matches during season.

• Won Capital Invitational.

Gavin Rodeghiero, North Star Charter

• Won 2A State Championship shooting 5-over 149.

• Named 2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year based on points after winning 3 of 4 conference matches.

• Finished third at 2A District III Championship.

Carter Williams, Weiser

• Finished second at 3A State Championship and lost in playoff at 3A

District III Championship.

• Won four 3A Snake River Valley Conference matches and lost a fifth in a playoff.

