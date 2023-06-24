Subscribe
Wheaton Ennis, Eagle
• Finished second at 5A State Tournament, shooting -10 over 36 holes.
• Won every tournament he competed in during regular season.
• Finished second at 5A District III Championship.
• Led team to 5A State Title.
• Committed to Texas A&M after graduation in 2024.
Trevor Garus, Capital
• Finished third at 5A State Tournament, shooting -2 over 36 holes.
• Won 5A District III Championship.
• Consistently shot in the 60s all season.
Dallas Jackson, Bishop Kelly
• Shot -4 over 36 holes at 4A State Championship, finished second-place in a playoff.
• Helped Bishop Kelly capture 4A state title.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.