Reid Piron, Boise
• Won 5A State Championship, shooting a two-round score of 1-over.
• Helped lead Boise to a team state title.
Curtis Seidel, Middleton
• Won 4A State Championship with a two-round scored of 3-over.
• Shot 1-under in the second round of the state meet, the only round anyone in the championship shot under par.
Parker Wallace, Cole Valley
• Won 2A State Championship with a two-round score of 3-over.
• Helped lead Cole Valley to the team title.
• Signed to play at Northwest Nazarene University.
