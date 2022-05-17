NAMPA — It had been quite a while since the Boise boys golf team had much to celebrate at the 5A State Championship.
On Tuesday, however, everything was coming up Brave.
Boise erased decades-long droughts, taking home its first team title at the 5A State Tournament as freshman Reid Piron taking home the individual title, the first Boise boy to do so since Jesse Hibler in 1996. The Brave also had two other golfers in the top five, with Will Strong finishing second and Braden Anderson fifth.
“I was lucky enough to take over a program and keep those traditions,” said Boise coach Jeff Ulrickson, who took over for longtime Boise coach Keith Carlton following his 2017 death. “It’s nice and to be honest with you it’s one of the easiest coaching gigs that I’ve ever had. The kids work hard, there’s a lot of time outside our practice schedule where they are working their butts off. It’s an individual sport, but we celebrate the team victory.”
The Brave finished with a 36-hole score of 594, 20 strokes ahead of second-place Eagle, who had beaten Boise last week for the District III title.
“It’s really exciting for Boise and for me,” said Piron, whose 1-over 143 earned him individual medalist honors. “In the years to come, there’s nowhere to go but up. I like the Boise future.”
With Piron being a freshman and Strong a junior, there’s no reason to believe that next season, which moves to the fall, won’t be a strong season for the Brave, as well.
Both carded matching even-par 71s in Monday’s first round to share the 18-hole lead. Anderson, a senior entered Tuesday’s final round one stroke behind them thanks in large part to consecutive eagles on the back nine Monday. While Anderson tailed off a little bit on Tuesday, shooting a 7-over 78, both Piron and Strong kept up the pace. Piron shot 1-over and Strong 2-over.
Playing a group ahead of Strong, Piron nearly saw his lead slip away on the final hole as he sank a bogey then watched as Strong missed a putt for birdie on that same hole, which would have tied the score up and sent the match to a playoff. Instead, Strong was forced to settle for par, finishing one stroke behind his teammate.
“I was definitely looking forward to a playoff if it came down to it,” Piron said. “I don’t think Will knew he had to make the putt. I didn’t do as well as I wanted to on hole 18, but the back nine of the final day is always the best part.”
For Piron, his two scores were a vast improvement on the 83 he put up last week at the district tournament. He said since that tournament he spent a lot of hours both at Red Hawk Golf Club, where the state championship was held and on driving range at Crane Creek Country Club in Boise.
He said the struggles at the district tournament drove him through practice all week and out at Red Hawk, he met his expectations.
“I just think it’s a testament to his mental toughness to come out here and just turn it around,” said Ulrickson. “We knew he had the game, everyone knew he had the game. It’s one thing to talk about it and say you have the potential. It’s another thing to come out in this venue, with this competition and play the way he did.”
Eagle’s Beau Sahr finished in third, four strokes behind Piron, helping to pace the Mustangs who shot 614 as a team, good for second. Eagle also had Blake Helms finish tied for seventh at 10-over and Zach Shipp tied for 9th at 11-over.
Capital’s Trevor Garus finished tied with Helms to also be named a state placer.