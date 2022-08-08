For Idaho’s biggest high schools, a new fall sport will be featured beginning this week.
Golf moves from spring to fall for 5A and 4A schools while the 3A and 2A teams remain in the spring.
The transition should be smooth, coaches predict.
“It’s a lot better for the golfers,” Rocky Mountain coach Jonathan Gibbs said. “They’ve had all summer to warm up and get their games in shape. It features the skills of golfers a lot better than coming out of the winter when they haven’t play for three to four months.”
The season begins Thursday with turnouts and opening matches the following week.
The 5A state tournament will be Oct. 7-8 at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg. The 4A state tournament will be the same weekend at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.
Here’s a look at each classification:
5A
Gibbs’ girls will be out to defend their state championship.
State medalist Lauren Parish has graduated and has taken her game to Idaho State University.
The Grizzlies’ top returner is Gibbs’ daughter, Emory Gibbs, who finished fifth at state at +6 — 12 strokes behind Parish, at Red Hawk Golf Course in Nampa.
The top overall returner is Kelly Goulet of Boise. She took fourth in the spring at +4.
Jonathan Gibbs said it’s difficult to determine which teams will challenge for the state title because several talented freshmen throughout the Treasure Valley are likely to have an impact.
“I know Eagle has three freshmen playing well,” Gibbs said.
In the boys, Boise returns its top three players including the state medalist and runner-up. Reid Piron won at +1 and Strong was a stroke back. Braden Anderson was fifth.
Boise coach Jeff Ulrickson said there are a number of pros and cons for playing the sport in the fall.
“There are a whirlwind of details, but I think sometimes change is good,” Ulrickson said. “Coming in and being competitive right away is a benefit for sure. It seems like by the time you get to May after a cold start the kids are just hitting their stride.”
The other two spots in Boise’s lineup are up for grabs among a host of underclassmen including some freshmen.
4A
The Bishop Kelly boys won a one-hole playoff with Twin Falls in May to capture the state championship.
The Knights return their team intact and are favored to repeat.
“It’s going to be great to watch these kids come from an outdoor season rather than playing on simulators,” BK boys coach Todd Loveland said. “I think you’ll see a lot better scores from everybody. Competitively, moving golf to fall is a great move. The hard part for us is how busy the golf courses are and getting access to them.”
Bishop Kelly will be led by sophomore Nicolas Bischoff-Jones, who finished sixth at state as a freshman.
“All of our guys are back including our backups,” Loveland said. “We have a really talented team. Last season any of our top eight guys could have played varsity.”
Henry Gale, who finished fourth for the Knights and tied for 27th overall, will likely miss the season after a freak trampoline accident that injured his neck, Loveland said.
Minico captured the girls team title and Bishop Kelly finished second, 10 strokes back.