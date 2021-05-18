A howling wind provided no favors Tuesday for the golfers at the 4A State Tournament at the Links Golf Club in Post Falls.
Bishop Kelly’s Margaret Smock did just enough to hang on.
With scores much higher on Tuesday due to the poor conditions, Smock shot a 12-over 85 to finish with a two-day score of 163 (+17) to win the individual state championship by two shots over Dallis Shockey (165, +19) of Minico.
“Today was more difficult because there was a lot more wind and it impacted everybody and the greens were rolling faster,” Smock said. “The wind was brutal. But I did enough work on the first day that I was able to get it done despite a higher score today.”
Smock shot a 5-over 78 on Monday and sat two shots off the lead in second place entering the final round Tuesday. She made up the deficit and pulled ahead for good Tuesday on the back nine while battling the elements.
Winning a state title is impressive no matter what. Doing it as a sophomore? It’s an accomplishment Smock doesn’t take lightly.
“It’s really exciting because it was one of my goals all season,” Smock said. “We didn’t get a tournament last year so it’s really cool to do it in my first year.
“I was the last group to go off today and I knew it would be close. It was quite nerve-racking, so it’s really exciting.”
As a team Bishop Kelly beat Twin Falls in a playoff to finish in second place, 10 shots behind state champion Sandpoint.
“We all put in a good effort,” Smock said. “Everyone contributed and played really well.”
Bishop Kelly’s Ava Schroeder finished fifth individually with a two-day score of 169.
MIDDLETON BOYS FINISH SECOND, BISHOP KELLY THIRD
The Middleton boys golf team finished in second place at the 4A state tournament Tuesday also at the Links Golf Club in Post Falls.
Middleton posted a two-day score of 654 (+70) to finish second - 15 shots behind state champion Twin Falls (639, +55). Bishop Kelly shot 674 for the two days (+90) to finish in third.
Nampa finished eighth with a score of 726 (+142).
The highest local individual finishers from the Treasure Valley were Curtis Seidel and Seth Floyd, both of Middleton, who tied for seventh at +14. Ridgevue's Kobe Peterson was ninth at +15.