The 5A State Girls Golf Tournament is turning into quite the Treasure Valley affair, as local golfers fill up the leaderboard both on the individual and team side in North Idaho.
With one day in the tournament down, the top 11 individuals and top three teams are all from the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. Emily Cadwell leads the way and has Boise in line to win its first team title since 1998. Cadwell fired a 4-under 69 in the first round and leads second-place Brooke Patterson, of Eagle, by four strokes. The Brave shot a +21 as a team and lead second-place Rocky Mountain by 13 strokes.
The second and final round of the tournament is today at Avondale Golf Club in Hayden.
Boise is also helped out in the team standings by Kate Goulet and Kate Stacey who shot matching 5-over 78s in the first round.
Eagle is in third-place as a team, 18 strokes behind Boise.
On the boys side, the Eagle boys lead the team race after shooting a +23. Wheaton Ennis is in second place for the Mustangs, shooting a 1-over 73. He sits three strokes behind leader Dawson Moon, of Highland.
Boise’s boys team sits four strokes behind the Mustangs, with Quinn Haigwood pacing the Brave. Haigwood sits in fourth after one round with a 3-over 75.
4A: BISHOP KELLY GIRLS TIED FOR FIRST: The Bishop Kelly girls golf team finished the first day of the 4A state tournament tied for first place in the team standings. The Knights shot a +66, matching Sandpoint’s score.
The Knights will look for their first state title since 2014 today at The Links Golf Club in Post Falls.
Margaret Smock sits in second-place individually for Bishop Kelly after shooting a 5-over 78 on Monday. She sits two strokes behind Minico’s Ava Young, who leads with a 76. Ava DeFranco sits tied for third for the Knights with an 8-over 81.
On the boys side, Middleton sits in second place as a team, two strokes behind Twin Falls. Curtis Seidel sits tied for sixth for the Vikings with a 3-over 76. Devon Laprath (8th, 77) and Seth Floyd (T10, 79) have Middleton within reach of its first state title since 1993. Ridgevue’s Kobe Peterson was the top local golfer shooting a 2-over 75 to finish the day in fifth. Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk leads the field with a 3-under 70.
3A: WEISER’S WILLIAMS TIED FOR BOYS LEAD; HOMEDALE’S URANGA SECOND IN GIRLS: Weiser’s Carter Williams shot a 73 at Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rathdrum and enters the final round tied with Kellogg’s Stephen Paul in the 3A boys state tournament. Fruitland’s Lucas Rynearson sits one stroke behind them in third.
In the girls tournament, Homedale’s Tea Uranga sits in second place after shooting an 84. Uranga is eight strokes behind Kimberly’s Reece Garey.
Both Williams and Uranga are competing individually at the state tournament.
2A: NAMAP CHRISTIAN BOYS, GIRLS LEAD TEAM RACES: Nampa Christian will look to double up in state titles today as both the Trojan boys and girls team lead the race for the title at the 2A State Tournament at Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley.
The boys team shot a +34 on Monday and leads Cole Valley Christian by six strokes.
Von Wasson paced the Trojan boys with an even-par 72 in the first round. Wasson sits in second place, three strokes behind Cole Valley’s Parker Wallace, who shot a 3-under 69. North Star’s Gavin Rodeighero and Compass Charters’ Luke Birkinbine are tied for fourth after both shot 74s.
On the girls side, Nampa Christian’s lead is a little more secure as the Trojans shot a +29 and sit 36 strokes ahead of second-place Ririe.
Brianna Shervik, Allison Douthit and Kylie Stokes each sit in the top five for Nampa Christian. Shervik is second with a 6-over 78, but sits 12 strokes behind individual leader Kelli Ann Strand, of Challis. Strand hit nine birdies to shoot a 6-under 66.