NAMPA — Mark Snodgrass had just been named the Eagle girls golf coach before the 2019 season when an incoming, yet confident freshman came into his classroom to introduce herself.
“Hey, I’m Brooke Patterson,” she told the coach. “I’m a golfer and I want to be the best golfer.”
Four years later, Patterson has lived up to those words, not only becoming the Mustangs’ best golfer but one of the best in the state.
Today she has a shot at claiming a title that has eluded her over the past four seasons: A high school state title. Patterson shot an even-par 71 on Monday in the opening round of the 5A State Championship at RedHawk Golf Course. She will enter Tuesday’s final round sitting in third-place, three strokes behind leader Lauren Parish, from Rocky Mountain and two strokes behind Borah’s Maddie Montoya.
But despite a pair of second-place finishes during her freshman and junior seasons and the desire to win a state title being there, Patterson says she’s able to go into the final round with some perspective.
“I think there’s a lot of pressure on me, because a lot of people want me to win or expect me to win or do this or that,” Patterson said. “Ultimately this is golf and each of us goes out there and just tries to defy all odds against us. There are so many girls in the tournament and anyone can get hot for two days, and it is what it is. That’s what crazy about golf, we go out there and know we’re going to lose way more than we win, so if I go out there and play my game whatever happens, happens.”
Regardless of what does happen in the final round, the last four years on the golf course have been successful ones for Patterson, who is signed to play at the University of Cincinnati next year.
Last week, she won her first-ever 5A District III title at BanBury Golf Course. While the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 high school season, Patterson did win the Idaho Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship that summer, going wire-to-wire in leading all three rounds. She followed that up in the summer of 2021, winning a qualifying tournament for the Girls Junior PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.
“She is just the epitome of dedication and hard work ethic,” said Snodgrass. “Over the past few years, she’s been a joy to be around and a joy to our golf team. She’s a great leader on our golf team, she is a great example of what it means to be a good sport and to be a good athlete. She’s the total package in everything a coach wants in a player.”
When you consider she didn’t even start playing golf competitively until a couple of years before entering high school, the success becomes even more eye-popping. While Patterson golfed casually beforehand, she said she was more focused on softball and soccer until she was 12 or 13. She says she felt she was too small for softball and she slowly fazed out of soccer in favor of golf.
“It kind of started out as one of those things where I would go to BanBury clinics,” she said. “I grew up on BanBury. I would skip a day of soccer practice to go to the golf course, and eventually, I never went to soccer practice anymore. I just really liked that (golf) was very individual. It’s humbling and it’s competitive, it’s fiery and you leave it all out there for everyone to see. It’s a very vulnerable sport, which I love.”
In golf, she also was able to discover a newfound self-confidence and opened a whole new social outlet for her.
“I didn’t grow up with a ton of friends, so golf was a cool outlet for me,” Patterson said. “When I started getting more competitive, I started getting a lot more friends who played golf. It was fun to figure out confidence in myself. As I grew up, it’s a lot easier to have people skills and I felt like it was a way for me to be a better all-around person.”
It helped that she was good at the sport, too.
While Snodgrass says that she’s a pretty strong all-around player, he noted it’s her driving distance that sets her apart from the competition. It’s an assessment that Patterson agrees with and one she says often catches people off guard.
“I’m a pretty small person, but I can hit it pretty far,” Patterson said. “It’s definitely an advantage out there, just having a shorter shot in. Physically, I would say that’s one of my big strengths.”
Despite a three-stroke deficit entering the final round and a shorter 5,114-yard course which sort of neutralized her deep drive threat, her coach says there’s no reason Patterson can’t make up ground and claim the state title that has eluded her.
“She wants to win this, and I think that she will do what it takes to win and play Brooke’s game,” Snodgrass said. “If I were betting on anybody, even with the scores that are in the books right now, I’d still be betting on Brooke Patterson.”
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GIRLS, BOISE BOYS LEAD TEAM EVENTS: Rocky Mountain leads the girls team event, led by Parish’s 3-under 68, which was a career best for the senior.
“Coming in to today, I knew I had a chance to go low, because it was playing pretty short,” Parish, whose previous career best was a 69 at BanBury, said about RedHawk. “They had the pins tucked on a couple holes, so that made it harder. But I just felt confident, I was rolling it really good.”
Starting on the back 9, Parish made the turn at 3-under, but saw her score take a hit with back-to-back bogies on the par-4 third hole and the par-3 fourth. But she birdied the next two holes to get back to 3-under and got par on the final three to hold off a charging Montoya for the first-day lead.
“I knew after the two bogies, I was one-under, which is still fine,” Parish said. “If I had parred out at one-under, I would have been fine with that. So, it was keeping it up with the mental part of it, saying ‘I’m good, everything’s fine.’”
Two of her teammates are sitting in the top ten, with Emry Gibbs sitting in fifth at 3-over and Josey Parish in seventh at 8-over. The Grizzlies will start the final round 26 strokes ahead of second-place Boise.
Boise’s boys team leads the way with two golfers sharing the lead and another tied for third.
Will Strong and Reid Piron both have an even-par 71 for the Brave, while teammate Braden Anderson is one stroke behind them. Boise shot 7-over as a team and is 13 strokes ahead of second-place Eagle.
4A: BK BOYS LEAD TEAM SCORE, NAMPA, MIDDLETON GOLFERS TIED FOR INDIVIDUAL LEAD
While the Bishop Kelly boys golf team leads the team scores, it’s Nampa’s Bobby Kincaid and Middleton’s Cade Dean, who lead the individual race, with both shooting a 1-over 73 at Lakeview Golf Club.
Kincaid and Dean will enter today’s final round three strokes ahead of Middleton’s Curtis Seidel and Columbia’s Bryson Forest, who are tied for third.
Bishop Kelly, which has Nicolas Bischoff-Jones and Dallas Jackson both in the top-10, is seven strokes ahead of second-place Middleton.
Bishop Kelly’s defending girls state champion, Margaret Smock, shot a 7-over 79, and sits in second place, two strokes behind Minico’s Dallis Shockey. Minico’s girls team also leads Bishop Kelly by seven strokes for the lead.
3A: HOMEDALE’S URANGA HOLDS GIRLS LEAD
Homedale’s Tea Uranga will enter the final round on a two-stroke lead after shooting 4-over 76 in the first round at River Bend Golf Course and looks to add her name to her family’s long list of golf champions.
Older brother, Daniel, was a state champion at Homedale in 2019, while cousin Connor Johnstone was a 5A state champion at Vallivue in 2014 and another cousin, Sam Tidd won a 5A title at Rocky Mountain in 2017. A third cousin, Ty Travis, won the IGA Amateur Championship in 2013.
Uranga leads Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer, who shot six-over.
Weiser’s Carter Williams, who was second at state last year, is in a three-way tie for the boys lead after shooting 1-under 71, matched by two Kimberly golfers, Tony Heider and Jameson Harper.
2A: COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN LEADS IN BOYS AND GIRLS
Cole Valley Christian is in position to potentially take home a pair of team state titles as well as an individual title on Tuesday at Falcon Crest Golf Club.
The Chargers have both their boys and girls teams leading the field, while Jaden Walter leads the boys individual field. Walter shot an even-par 72, one stroke ahead of defending state champion Gavin Rodeghiero, of North Star Charter.
Cole Valley’s boys team, which leads second-place Sun Valley Community School by 19 strokes, also has Parker Wallace (T-fourth, 75) and Luke Birkinbine (eighth, 79) in the top-10.
Cole Valley’s girls team also has three golfers in the top-10, with Chloe Singpraseuth shooting a 3-over 75, good for second after the first round. Grace Singpraseuth sits one stroke behind her and Caroline Caven is in ninth after shooting a 92. The Chargers’ girls team holds a 33-stroke lead on second-place Grace.
Challis’s Keri-Ann Strand has a stranglehold on the individual girls lead after shooting 8-under 64. She enters the final round 11 strokes ahead of the rest of the field.