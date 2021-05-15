It’s been two years since the IHSAA has held a state golf championship, with last season being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in the 5A State Girls Championship, there are plenty of familiar names looking to build on the success they had in 2019.
The 5A tournament begins Monday at Avondale Golf Club in Hayden, and on the girls side of things, five area golfers who finished in the top seven of the last tournament look to take their shot at the top spot.
Defending state champion Elle McCord graduated from Eagle in 2020, leaving the door open for the field. Her former teammate, Eagle junior Brooke Patterson and Boise senior Emily Caldwell, figure to be the top two contenders as they finished second and third, respectively. Both Patterson and Caldwell shot matching 69s to finish atop the District III meet earlier this week, with Caldwell winning on a playoff hole.
Borah junior Maddie Montoya, who finished fourth at state in 2019, Boise senior Kate Goulet, who finished fifth, and Eagle senior Christine Cho, who finished tied for sixth, are all back for this year’s tournament.
It also figures to be a close team race for the girls title as Eagle, Rocky Mountain and Boise, which finished 1-2-3 in 2019, each qualified as teams. The three teams finished within six strokes of one another at the district meet, with Rocky Mountain winning behind a third-place effort by Laruen Parish, who beat Goulet in a playoff hole, a sixth-place finish by Emry Gibbs and a seventh-place finish by Josey Parish.
On the boys side, there will be a new team champion, as four-time defending state champion Rocky Mountain failed to qualify as a team. Brett Goodall was the lone Grizzly to qualify, finishing 11th at district. Eagle’s Davis Sahr will be the only local golfer to finish in the top 10 in 2019 to return to state.
Boise, which finished second as a team at the 2019 state tournament, won this year’s district championship behind a 70 from individual medalist Jonas Habig. Eagle, Mountain View and Timberline all qualified as teams.
Kuna’s Julien Harrington, who was two strokes behind Habig for second, Borah’s Lane Edwards, Centennial’s Landen Gerrish and Goodall each qualified as individuals.
• In the 4A state tournament, local golfers will be very green when it comes to experience at state on both the boys and the girls side. Just five golfers who are competing this week at The Links Golf Club in Post Falls were also in the tournament in 2019.
On the boys side, Middleton’s Devan LaParth finished tied for 26th in 2019, while Ridgevue’s Kobe Peterson finished 31st.
Middleton won the team title at this week’s district tournament behind individual champion Seth Floyd. Bishop Kelly and Nampa both also qualified their boys team while Peterson, who was second at district, and Vallivue’s Jaxon Wright qualified as individuals.
Bishop Kelly’s Ava DeFranco finished tied for 10th on the girls side in 2019, while Kelsey Elliot (26th) and Courtney Kearsley (39th) return to state for Ridgevue.
Bishop Kelly won the girls team title at district with Margaret Smock winning the individual title for the Knights. Middleton and Bishop Kelly both qualified as teams, while Emmett’s Annika Robbins, Nampa’s Gabrielle Cleaver and Columbia’s Sammy Wyne qualified as individuals.
• In the 3A boys tournament, which will be hosted at Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rathdrum, Fruitland’s Lucas Rynearson will look to finish on his second-place finish at state in 2019, where he ended up eight strokes shy of Homedale’s Daniel Uranga. Rynearson will be the only District III boys golfer who was in the 3A state tournament in 2019, but district champion Dathan Ova finished fifth in the 2019 2A state tournament, before McCall-Donnelly moved up to the 3A classification.
McCall-Donnelly won the District III team title, while defending state champion Fruitland also qualified for state. Weiser’s Carter Williams and Devyn Young qualified as individuals. In the 3A girls state tournament, district champion Tea Uranga, competing as an individual from Homedale, will be the only local golfer with state tournament experience. Uranga was sixth at the state tournament in 2019.
Weiser girls won the district title and is the only girls team to qualify. Payette’s Hannah Johnson also qualified as an individual.
• In the 2A state tournament, Nampa Christian and Cole Valley Christian qualified both their boys and girls teams for state. Ambrose’s boys golf team also qualified. The 2A State Tournament will be at Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley.
On the girls side, Liberty Charter’s Ari Valadez also qualified as an individual. Nampa Christian’s Brianna Shervik comes in as district champion after finishing third at state in 2019. Grace Singpraseuth and Sophie Huff look to build off their top-6 finishes at state two years ago for Cole Valley Christian, which won the girls team title in 2019.
On the boys side, Cole Valley’s Parker Wallace is back after finishing second at state in 2019. But he finished third at district behind Nampa Christian’s Von Wasson and Cole Wasson. North Star Charter’s Gavin Rodeighero and Compass Charter’s Luke Birkinbine both qualified for state individually.