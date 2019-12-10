The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners right away, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year.
ANNA TINDALL, SKYVIEW
- 5A District III champion in 200-yard freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
- 5A State champion in 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and 50 freestyle.
- Third at state in 100 breaststroke.
- Set state records in the 200 freestyle (1:40.17) and 200 medley (1:49.39) relays.
- Signed to swim at Oklahoma Baptist University.
RUBY HOWELL, BORAH
- 5A District III champion in 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle.
- 5A State champion in 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
- Set state record in the 200 individual medley (2:04.17).
- Undefeated in individual events in dual meets.
- Signed to swim at UNLV.
MOLLY JACOBSON, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
- 5A District III champion in 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke.
- 5A State champion in 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
- Finished undefeated in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
- Broke school records in 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.