The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Borah.
When Jason Burton tells people he has a young, inexperienced team, the Borah football coach said the joke is that other coaches tell him 'you said that last year.'
The one difference between 2019 and 2020, though? The Lions don't have Austin Bolt under center this year.
Bolt, last year's 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year who is now on the Boise State roster, isn't the only big-name player the Lions have to replace this year. First-team all-conference players Cameron Pruitt and Isaac Niederer are among the seniors who graduated after last season, which saw Borah go 7-3 and get a bye into the 5A State Quarterfinals.
In total Borah has six offensive and six defensive starters returning, but Burton said for the most part those were all two-way starters.
“Guys are going to get thrown into roles and we're going to see if they can make plays or not,” said Burton. "Last year we knew we had Austin coming back, we knew what Austin was going to bring to the table. But the other guys had to step up and make plays. So we're looking for the same outcome this year, these guys stepping up, waiting for their time and shine in the moment.”
The Lions will have a few players from all-conference teams returning for them this year including senior Tanner Nett, who was a first-team offensive lineman, but also had a big role for Borah on the defensive line.
“You're looking at a Big Sky-talent on both sides of the ball,” Burton said. “He has great skill and is going to do a lot of good things, but more importantly, he's the guy that's played three years varsity, we brought him up for our playoffs his freshman year. He just knows what it takes to be successful, he knows what it takes to be a part of the Borah program.”
Senior Tyler Phimmasone is also back after earning all-conference honorable mention at running back last year, where he split time with Pruitt. Phimmasone picked up 281 yards and four touchdowns on 62 carries during the regular season.
“He's going to be our Cam Pruitt,” Burton said about Pimmasone's role this year. “We definitely want to get him the ball as much as we can.”
But the big question mark for the Lions will be who will replace Bolt at quarterback. Burton said that right now there are three potential candidates.
Sophomore Korban McCarney is someone who Burton said is “that prototypical QB that you like to see.” The coach said McCarney has the ability to make the throws needed to be a successful quarterback at the varsity level. The thing now, Burton says, is for the sophomore to adjust to the speed of the game as opposed to what he saw on the freshman level.
Junior Crispin Simbaragije is also in the running to be the starter after earning second-team all-conference honors at defensive end last year. A versatile athlete, the Lions put him on the defensive line based on need last year.
“He's such a special, raw athlete,” Burton said about Simbaragije. “It was just 'hey let's put you on the field,' and we had a lot of the other positions filled. You want to put a sophomore on the field where he can feel confident and be successful. He's strong enough to play D-End, fast enough to get around the corner.”
Senior Hunter Knoll is the third candidate for the quarterback position after spending last season as a middle linebacker and tight end. He was in the running to be Bolt's backup last year before suffering a concussion.