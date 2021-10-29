Allamar Alexander claims that he never had a “dog mentality,” which he defines as the ability to play through adversity, while at Columbia High School.
Defenses in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference might beg to differ.
But the College of Idaho sophomore running back is starting to find his legs as a college player and is starting to build confidence. There’s no denying that’s a scary prospect for defenses in the Frontier Conference.
Alexander got his first two collegiate touchdowns in a crucial moment last week, scoring both of the Yotes’ overtime touchdowns in a 48-42 double overtime victory against Montana Western. With the availability of starter Nick Calzaretta and Hunter Gilbert in question heading into today’s game at Southern Oregon, the Columbia High graduate could be in line for his first collegiate start.
“It means a lot to me that the coaches had enough faith in me to put me in in that crucial moment,” Alexander said. “I felt like I was just like the other guys. We were all prepared for anything, because anything can happen during a game. We all have that next man up mentality, so I'm just glad that I stepped up when it all mattered.”
Next man up has been a mantra for the Yotes (5-2, 5-2 Frontier Conference), meaning that when a player goes down, his backup is expected to step in and take over. There may be no better example of that, though, than what Alexander did last week. With both Calzaretta — who currently leads the Frontier Conference in rushing — and Gilbert both leaving the game earlier with injuries, Alexander had four of the Yotes’ five runs in overtime. Caden Cobb had an 11-yard run on the College of Idaho’s first play of the second overtime.
It was Alexander, though, who had both 2-yard touchdown runs for the Yotes, including the walk-off score in the second overtime. He had 35 yards on eight carries, but College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said his most impressive run might have been on the second-to-last play in the game, when Alexander bounced out of a tackle in the backfield, then carried four or five Bulldog defenders down to the 2-yard-line for a 12-yard gain.
It was a run Moroski said “might have been the best run I’ve seen in my career here.”
One play later, he gave the Yotes the win.
“I think the team was very confident in Allamar and what he would be able to do,” said Moroski. “They were flying around, Bo Stevens had a great crack block, Connor Gagain pulled around and had a great block, guys are just flying around. With the game on the line and the chips down, as a coach, that’s the way you want guys to play. Allamar doing his thing, it was a thing of beauty.”
Moroski said both Calzaretta and Gilbert are traveling with the team to Ashland, Oregon, but neither have practiced much this week. The coach said Thursday that a starter would be decided closer to game time.
For those who have followed high school football in the Treasure Valley in recent years, Alexander’s rise should come as no surprise. As a senior at Columbia, he dominated opposing defenses, running for 2,147 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2018. After the season, he signed with Boise State as a walk on.
But his stats in high school, he said, were more based on raw talent then his ability. He said it wasn’t until he got to Boise State that he really started to realize what it meant to grind.
“When I was at Boise State, I felt like that really opened up a lot of skills for me,” said Alexander. “When I came over here to the College of Idaho, I felt like I had already learned some of the stuff they were teaching so I felt like I was in a good spot.
“I didn’t really have that dog mentality in high school,” Alexander continued. “College football is just a different level of playing. You have to play through adversity and have that dog mentality where whatever comes at you, you hit it head on.”
Alexander has nothing bad to say about his time at Boise State, but he said after a year he realized the school wasn’t a good fit for him. The campus and classes were larger than anything he had ever experienced and he wanted something on a smaller scale.
Within a week of deciding to transfer out of Boise State, Alexander committed to the College of Idaho, which had recruited him during his senior year.
His first two years in Caldwell, he’s found himself down in the depth charts, with 17 carries for 92 yards during the COVID-19-shortened spring season and then picking up 73 yards on 19 carries so far this season. But being so deep in the depth chart hasn’t discouraged him. Alexander said it’s been fun being with a group of talented running backs.
And when the time comes when his number is called, the sophomore knows he will be ready to step up.
“It’s the guys in the group, the running back corps,” said Alexander. “We have so much love for each other, we just all want to see each other get better and stick through it. I feel like we just grew a great relationship with each other. I just love these guys so much, I want to stick around with them.”