BOISE — Capital was the last team in the Treasure Valley to start the 2020 season and one of just three in the state of Idaho that hadn't played a game prior to Friday.
They made up for lost time right away.
The Eagles used two quick turnovers and three touchdowns to burst out to a 20-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game and cruised to a 55-12 win over visiting Skyview in what is believed to be the first varsity game ever played on the Capital campus.
The Boise School District delayed the start to the season and then Capital drew the short straw and had a bye while the other four district schools opened the year last week.
But the Eagles finally got their chance Friday and came out of the gates on fire, leading 34-6 at the half and pushing the lead to 55-6 late in the third quarter before a running clock sped things up in the final 15 minutes.
“I was just kind of wondering if it would ever happen (playing on campus),” Capital coach Todd Simis said. “Today was special.”
Capital quarterback Max Clark had six passing touchdowns and added a seventh on the ground to lead the Eagles' offense. He connected four times with wide receiver Jackson Reed, who had six catches for 138 yards and four touchdowns — in the first half.
Reed currently is committed to Seattle University for baseball, but he said he'd be open to entertaining a football scholarship should interest pick up. Dominant games like Friday probably will help that happen.
“He's a stud,” Skyview coach David Young said. “He's a big dude. By the second half we just didn't want to tackle him. You could see that. I mean that's a big truck coming down the field. If you are a Boise State or a school that likes that tight end, W position, you might want to take a look at that kid.”
Charley Hastriter had 12 tackles for Capital on defense, while defensive lineman Josh Summers had two early fumble recoveries to set up scores.
For as good as things went for Capital, things were equally as bad for Skyview. The Hawks lost two fumbles and threw an interception early in the game to fall behind by three scores. After a short touchdown pass from Clayton Franssen to Hayden Turner made it 20-6, Capital scored the next 35 points to open up a 55-6 lead.
Capital played backups for the entire fourth quarter and took a knee on the final few plays of the game.
“That started off with a bang and it never stopped booming,” Young said. “What can you say? It was basically a hurricane, a tornado. You turn over the ball, quick score, turn over the ball, quick score and before you know it we're like five minutes into the game and it's 20-0. They had a lot of emotions with it being their first game and we talked about it, and then that happened.
“We'll chalk it up and do a lot of learning .... Guys were in the right place on some plays but misplayed it a little bit and you can't do that against great athletes and Capital has a bunch of great athletes.”
With Dona Larsen Park currently unavailable, Boise schools have had to play elsewhere. That meant a rare 4 p.m. start at Capital High, which doesn't have lights. It's the first known varsity game at Capital in school history.
“We were definitely talking about that and it was motivation working up to this game,” Reed said. “It couldn't have gone any better.”
Reed scored on passing plays of 2, 47, 40 and 24 yards and Clark had a 7-yard score on a quarterback keeper to put Capital up 34-6 at the half.
Justus Delrio and Ethan Castillo joined the party with consecutive 48-yard touchdown catches from Clark to start the third quarter, and Gabe Bacon scored on an 80-yard punt return to extend the lead to 55-6.
The score could have been worse had Capital not emptied its bench late in the third quarter.
Skyview's Atonio Fifta scored on a 7-yard run to make it 55-12 before a running clock contributed to a scoreless fourth quarter.
Capital had the longest road of any team in the area to take the field this fall. The long wait proved to be worth it.
“We were definitely taking the approach of saving the best for last,” Reed said.
They did just that.