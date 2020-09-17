Braydon Ary admits that in the past he paid more attention to rankings and what recruiting websites were saying.
The Vallivue High defensive end would go to football camps and hold his own against guys who had five, six or more inches on his 5-foot-10, 270-pound frame. And yet, he'd still see them get ranked above him. He'd put up eye-popping numbers on the field and hear crickets.
For some time, he said, that would get to him. But as he gets into his senior year, Ary has learned to let that all go. Now he has his focus on just one thing: Doing whatever he can to help the Falcons win games.
“I'd play against the same guy that gets ranked above me, and I'm like 'he got ranked above me because he's 6-4, and I'm 5-10,'” Ary said. “But the more we went on, I was like 'winning is fun.' I would rather win a football game and have no sacks than not win a football game and have five.”
So far this year, though, the Vallivue senior hasn't had to choose between the two. A year after putting up 104 tackles, including 15.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss, and earning first-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference honors, Ary is once again showing his strength on defense. Through three games, he's second on the team with 25 tackles and has four sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss.
More important to him, the Falcons are off to a 3-0 start, including a 41-14 win against Ridgevue in their 4A SIC opener last week.
“Going into my senior season this year the whole talk was around losing our starting quarterback and running back,” Ary said, referring to quarterback Lan Larison and running back Carson Child, who both graduated. “I knew I had to step up and be a bit of a leader. Coming into this season I was pretty excited and 3-0, so far, it's been pretty amazing. Our team this year is super talented.”
The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in the latest 4A media poll, will look to continue their hot start tonight when they host No. 2 Middleton (2-0, 0-0 SIC) at 7. The winner will get an early boost in the race for the conference title.
Ary, a four-year varsity player and a three-year starter, was someone Vallivue coach Layne Coffin identified as a potential difference maker early on. He saw time off and on at the varsity level as a freshman, but by the time his sophomore season came around, he was in the starting rotation. During his career, Ary has 188 tackles with 25 sacks.
“He was something we could see,” Coffin said about Ary's talent early on. “He has a unique skill set and he's just a football player, I don't know how else to say it.”
Before his senior season began, Ary approached Coffin and told him that he would be willing to play wherever needed this season. In addition to defensive end, he's seen more time at tight end where he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass last week against Ridgevue. It was his second career catch, his first coming last season on a 42-yard touchdown reception in the season opener against Canyon Ridge. He's also the Falcons' returning kicker and after joking in practice about trying out long snapping, he found himself in that role in punting situations.
“When you're a senior and you understand that every game we're grateful for this year, he's really taken that to heart, even in practice,” Coffin said.
Probably the only position on the field, Ary says, that he couldn't play is wide receiver, despite his production when the ball gets thrown his way as a tight end.
“I have really good hands, but conditioning wise, I watch the wide receivers run those routes,” Ary said. “During the summer I was playing a little slot receiver, so I respect those guys for running those routes. I'm a big boy, and it gets really tiring.”
But it's at defensive end where he makes the biggest impact. During his sophomore and junior seasons, Coffin said Ary worked off well with defensive end Brad Cushman, who was also a first-team all-conference selection. With Cushman graduating and now on the College of Idaho roster, it's James Streit playing opposite of him. Once again, Coffin says, Ary is able to play off his defensive end partner, making both successful. Stein has 22 tackles this year.
“Me and James, we've played ball since we were in middle school,” Ary said. “You got to be humble about it, but most offenses try to run away from me. The fact that I can count on James to sit there and stack up tackles, it's like if they run the ball away from me, I know it's less tackles, but we're winning.”
In terms of recruiting, Ary said he's been talking to the College of Idaho and said his defensive line coach, Talon Sundeck, has been talking with the University of Oregon. But Ary said that Oregon might be a long shot, as he's been told he needs a very strong season before the Ducks would be willing to offer.
Regardless of where he does end up, Coffin said that he will be a player that can surprise a lot of people with his skill set.
“I can't recruit for other teams, but I do know this: The person that takes a chance on him is going to be amazed at all the positions that he can play,” Coffin said. “There will be somebody. I think he can play linebacker, I think he can play fullback, I think he can play H-Back, depending on the level, The kid is really skilled.”