The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Meridian.
A big senior class in 2019 means a lot of younger guys will need to step up for the Meridian football team in 2020. But when John Zamberlin looks at some of the guys he has this year, the Warriors’ coach can’t help but be hopeful.
Meridian graduated about 20 seniors from last year’s 3-6 team. But with returning juniors like quarterback Malachi Martinez and wide receiver Davis Thacker, Zamberlin is excited to see what the Warriors can do this year.
“It’s going to be exciting to see the young kids step up to compete,” Zamberlin said. “Their time’s coming now.”
Martinez steps in full time into the quarterback role. Last year he split time with Braden Honn, who was more of an option quarterback for the Warriors. Martinez is more of a pure passer and can get the ball downfield.
“He brings great leadership, too, with his work ethic,” Zamberlin said. “He’s going to be one of those guys that he’s first up, he’s the first running the drills. He leads by example. He works hard in the weight room. He’s been under fire, so players respect him. Those intangibles are going to be huge for us.”
Martinez’s top target will be Thacker, an all-conference honorable mention at wide receiver last year. Thacker started last season playing both receiver and defensive back, but by the end of the year the Warriors had him solely at receiver. Zamberlin said the plan is to keep him only on the offensive side of the ball.
“It was hard on him physically because he did have a hip flexor last year,” Zamberlin said. “I think this will help keep him fresher, because he’s a basketball kid, too. In the summer time, a lot of these kids aren’t just getting up in the morning and doing football workouts. They have basketball workouts, too.”
With a quarterback like Martinez who can effectively throw the ball, Zamberlin said seniors like Cruz Crofts and Chaz Farrar could have big years at receiver.
At running back, the workload will be done by committee, with seniors Blaze Tokioka and Zach Webb and junior Kross Antonnacchi sharing the load.
They will be running behind a young offensive line which will have to replace a lot of talent. Senior Caden Lewis, who played tackle at the end of last year and Andrew Shepherd, who saw some time at center, both return. Otherwise the Warriors are young at that position.
“We lost some pretty good offensive linemen up front,” Zamberlin said. “We would pound the ball last year. We may be able to do that, I don’t know how these young linemen will come along. So that’s something we have to evolve and see where we are at. We did have a pretty good freshman squad last year that had some size and length that I’m excited to see when we get into pads and full gear. I think some are going to compete as sophomores for playing time.”
On defense, Carver Allen returns at middle linebacker after earning All-5A Southern Idaho Conference honorable mention a year ago. Allen was effective playing inside linebacker for the Warriors last year, and with that experience Zamberlin expects him to be the “heart and soul” of the defense.
“He has a whole year of experience playing there in the inside,” Zamberlin said. “Keeping in that position brings some continuity for him. Playing linebacker, it’s just like anything, the more you play, the more you see, now you start making plays. You don’t understand how you make them, you just read and react, I think that year of experience is going to be a benefit for him.”
Webb comes back at cornerback for the Warriors and is a potential two-way player. Safety Drayson Fisher and Webb are two players who Zamberlin thinks can give Meridian a competitive edge in the defensive backfield.