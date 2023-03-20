Another longtime football coach in the Treasure Valley is hanging up the whistle.
Vallivue High coach Layne Coffin has decided to retire, he told the Idaho Press on Monday, following 17 seasons with the Falcons and more than 30 years on various sidelines around Idaho and Utah.
“It’s just the right time for me,” said Coffin. “I’m going to be a grandpa. My grandkids are going to be in one spot, we’re going to move over there with them so me and (my wife), Kara, can spend some more time with them.”
Coffin said he’s put his house on the market and plans to make the move over to the Eugene, Oregon area this summer. He has three granddaughters and another on the way, all of whom will be living there.
He said he and his wife have had discussions about moving that way for a while, but things really started falling into place over the past couple of weeks, making it easier to make the move. He has no plans to pursue any coaching opportunities in Oregon, instead intending to enjoy retirement and time with family.
“I don’t know if I’m going to do anything,” Coffin joked. “I’m trying to do as little as possible right now.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Coffin came to Vallivue in 2006, following stints at Hillcrest, Snow College and Century, where he won two state championships. He began his coaching career as a Junior Varsity assistant at Highland High in 1991.
In his 17 years with the Falcons, Coffin’s teams went 124-96. While they never won a conference title, Vallivue made numerous trips to the state playoffs in both the 5A and 4A classifications. Vallivue participated in the 4A state tournament in each of the past five seasons.
“I just really enjoyed my time,” Coffin said. “I loved coaching football, I always have, always will. I just enjoyed the friendships, the community and it was a really good time and a really good space in my life. I’ll always be a Falcon, I’ll be watching them all the way.”
He’s the third 4A Southern Idaho Conference coach with at least 15 years of experience at their school to step down this offseason, and the 10th coach overall between the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences to leave. Between Coffin, Skyview’s David Young and Bishop Kelly’s Tim Brennan, the 4A SIC is losing a combined 64 years of coaching experience just at their respective schools.
For Coffin, it will be a strange transition after so many years on the sidelines, but a welcomed one.
“It’s what I’ve got up and done for many, many years,” Coffin said. “But for right now, I’m really relaxed and really relieved. We’ll see when Aug. 8 rolls around how I’m feeling. I should be getting up and going to practice. But that’s OK, I’m really comfortable and happy right now.”