Another longtime football coach in the Treasure Valley is hanging up the whistle.

Vallivue High coach Layne Coffin has decided to retire, he told the Idaho Press on Monday, following 17 seasons with the Falcons and more than 30 years on various sidelines around Idaho and Utah.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

