MERIDIAN — In a year where its managed to extend a few streaks, perhaps none better illustrate the continued dominance of the Rocky Mountain football team than the latest one it extended.
For the eighth straight year, Rocky Mountain is playing in the 5A state semifinals. The Grizzlies punched their ticket Friday with a 29-13 win in the quarterfinals against Highland, another team frequently in the semifinals.
“It's awesome we take a lot of pride in it,” said senior running back Jordan Erickson, who had five catches for 185 yards and two long touchdown catches for the Grizzlies. “At the end of the day it just comes back to working hard, doing what we're supposed to and executing when it becomes time.”
The Grizzlies (7-0), who continued their 5A Southern Idaho Conference unbeaten streak and won their third-straight conference title two weeks ago, will host Coeur d'Alene — the No. 1-ranked team in the final state media poll — in the semifinals next week. Rocky Mountain will look to continue its march towards a third state championship to go along with titles won in 2015 and '18. It will be their second straight playoff game against another perennial power after knocking off the Rams (8-3), who had made it to the semifinals in eight of the previous nine years before being stopped short by the Grizzlies on Friday.
“Playing a program like that, which has tradition and expects to win and is super-well coached, we knew we were going to get everything that they could give,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said about Highland. “We're fortunate we get to play at home and we've been lucky the last few years we've been able to play that (quarterfinal) game at home. So that's really helped us a lot, it's pretty comfortable.”
Also helping Rocky Mountain on Friday was its defense, which forced four turnovers that the Grizzlies' offense was able to turn into 22 points. Rocky Mountain had three interceptions and one fumble recovery, all of which came in key situations for the Grizzlies.
“That changes everything,” said A.J. Edwards, who returned an interception for a touchdown late in the first half, giving Rocky Mountain its first lead of the game. “Turnovers, fumbles, interceptions, they change momentum for everybody. We come out at halftime after the pick-6, we were just moving and rolling.”
The first turnover came via a Xander Nawahine interception with the Rams already up 7-0. Highland had started the game with a 65-yard scoring drive, with all of it's yards coming on the ground. Quarterback Easton Durham scored on a 1-yard run to give the Rams the early lead.
After forcing the Grizzlies to punt, the Rams started moving the ball again on their second drive, But a deep pass by Durham was picked off by Nawahine at the Rocky Mountain 5-yard line. The momentum seemed to turn from there.
The Grizzlies then scored on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Warr to Jordan Erickson after Erickson caught the ball by the sideline and sprinted down the field, into the end zone.
Rocky Mountain's defense forced another turnover on the next drive after a lateral was fumbled and recovered by Braden Valentine on the Rocky Mountain 35.
While Rocky Mountain was unable to do anything on the ensuing drive, with a fourth down pass falling incomplete, Edwards made sure the next turnover didn't go to waste.
The junior linebacker picked off a Durham pass by the sideline and had nothing between himself and the end zone, taking it 35 yards to the house.
It was his first career interception at the varsity level and his first touchdown at any level of football. It also gave Rocky Mountain a 15-7 lead going into halftime.
“I looked at my teammates at the sidelines and knew were were going to win this game,” Edwards said.
Rocky Mountain extended its lead in the second half when Warr and Erickson connected for their second long score of the game. Erickson got past the Highland defense and caught a pass resulting in a 85-yard touchdown.
Despite the Grizzlies being held to 52 rushing yards, the still found a way to get their running back involved in the offense.
“He plays the jump back, so he moves around a lot, and he's got a lot of catches,” Culig said about Erickson. “He's really, in my opinion, is one of the best wide receivers in the league. And he's a heck of a running back, too. So we think it's a duel threat.”
Elijah Almanza had an interception for the Grizzlies, their fourth forced turnover, giving the Rocky Mountain the ball at the Rams 45. That turned into a 2-yard Max Lehman touchdown run to extend the lead to 29-7 late in the third quarter.
“It comes back to that spark,” Erickson said about the 29 straight points scored by the Grizzlies. “After one big play, it keeps rolling on the offense and defensive side."
Highland got another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard scramble by backup quarterback Jack Whiter, but time ran out before the Rams could cut into the lead further.
Instead, it was the Grizzlies who celebrated the win before they turn their attention to the Vikings (8-0), who beat Timberline 56-7 in their quarterfinal game on Friday.
“I looked at the draw where we were as the No. 1 seed from the West, and I said 'that's going to be tough,'” said Culig. “But all those programs that are playing tonight are top notch. They're not year-to-year, every year they're up there. On the bye week I watched Coeur d'Alene play against Post Falls. They're really good, they're really well coached. It should be interesting. “