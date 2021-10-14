Over the past decade or so, the dual-threat quarterback has been a staple in the Homedale football team’s offense.
Be it Trey Corta, Lawsen Matteson or Daniel Uranga, Trojans quarterbacks have been able to hurt opposing defenses in multiple ways. Junior Jaxon Dines is no exception to his predecessors, but while Homedale coach Matt Holtry said some quarterbacks have had a slight advantage in their run or pass games, Dines has the perfect balance of both.
Being able to manage the offense with a weapon like running back Hayden Kincheloe, makes him all the more special, the coach said.
“He’s been a great game manager for us, for sure,” Holtry said. “He’s really taken that next step as a leader and as a commander at that quarterback position. Him being a dual-threat quarterback and being able to throw the ball when we need him to and being able to run the ball when we need him to is a huge asset. It obviously compliments Hayden’s ability to run the ball. When you can bring a little bit of a flavor of our quarterback being able to run the ball as well, throw the ball, play action, he just brings a lot to the table for us.”
That game management has helped the Trojans (7-0, 3-0 Snake River Valley Conference) reach the No. 1 spot in the current 3A state media poll — unanimously. Homedale will look to Dines again tomight in another huge game against No. 2 Weiser (7-0, 3-0) in an attempt to get a grip on the upper hand in the race for the SRV title.
While a state title — which has eluded Homedale by one game in each of the last three years — is the ultimate goal, winning the league title is still an important step in the eyes of the Trojans.
“It would mean a lot, because this would be our fourth year in a row winning it,” Dines said. “We just want to get back our title.”
Homedale won’t clinch the title with a win, as the Trojans would still need to beat Fruitland in next week’s regular-season finale to avoid a three-way tie, but the Wolverines would clinch the title, and the bye into the quarterfinals that comes with it, with a victory. With a game looming against Parma next week, it would also likely mean a No. 1 overall seed for Weiser.
The fact of what's at stake is not lost on Dines, but it isn’t his first time in big games. After all, as a sophomore, he led the Trojans to their third straight league title and third straight appearance in the state championship game.
“I approach it a little different, it’s a lot more intense,” Dines said about big games. “I just get really focused before the game. Knowing it’s a really good team, I have to be perfect.”
That hasn’t been much of a problem so far this season for Dines, who has led the Trojans to an average margin of victory of 39.9 points, which includes wins over a pair of 4A squads in Caldwell and Sandpoint. He’s passed for 857 yards on 62-of-96 passing with 12 touchdowns and added 512 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He threw two interceptions in the Trojans’ 49-7 win against McCall-Donnelly on Sept. 24, but those are the only two turnovers he’s committed this season.
A lot of that ball protection, Holtry said, comes down to his growth as a quarterback and knowing when to tuck it and run.
“He’s becoming a better game manager in that aspect,” Holtry said. “He doesn’t take the risks he may have as a sophomore where he tried to force an issue or tried to make a play happen. Now he’s understanding those risks and he’s understanding the game management piece of it and why it’s important not to make a bad throw. Because of that, and that’s just maturity on his part, he’s that much better of an asset for us.”
Dines says it comes down to trusting his coaches and maybe calling an audible when needed. But he also credits his ability to read the field to Kincheloe, who is averaging 228.2 points, for giving him even more options to work with out on the field.
“It makes it a lot easier,” Dines said. “It opens up the passing game for me. I don’t have to worry about people not being open because they’re so worried about our running back. Plus, our line is really good at both pass and run block, so that helps a lot.”