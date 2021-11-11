Ian Duarte certainly had quite a busy summer.
With his family in the process of moving from California to Idaho, Duarte played with his travel baseball team back in the Los Angeles area while heading up to Idaho to work out with his Eagle High football teammates when he had the opportunity.
That followed a spring where he played both the football and baseball seasons concurrently, as California moved its football season to the spring last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ever since the spring football season started, there’s really been no break for me, it’s been pretty hectic,” Duarte said. “I was playing baseball and football for high school at the same time, then hopped right into summer ball, traveling around the country to go play baseball. Then whenever I had free time, we’d come out here and have workouts with the team.”
The Eagle wide receiver said he plans to take a break for about a month once football season is over to get ready for his first season with the Mustangs baseball team. But the junior is hoping that break gets delayed by one week as Eagle prepares for tonight’s 5A state semifinal game against Highland. Eagle (9-2), playing in its first state semifinal game since 2016, will look to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2011 to play for its first state title since 2009.
“It really means a lot to me, being the new kid, getting the feel for everything, knowing that this team brought me in and we made it this far, it’s a great feeling,” Duarte said. “I love my team and I love the coaches.”
Duarte leads the Mustangs in receiving this season with 63 catches for 910 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a big score in last week’s 23-14 quarterfinal road win against Coeur d’Alene. With the Mustangs holding on to a two-point lead with under three minutes to go, Duarte ran a quick out route, catching the pass from Jack Benson and running down the sideline for the 72-yard touchdown, putting the game out of reach.
“He’s an elite athlete that every team has to account for every play with his speed and athleticism,” said Eagle coach John Hartz. “I think that’s the biggest thing, his big play ability makes it really tough on other teams.”
Duarte has been making those type of plays not only this season for Eagle, but since he was a freshman at Chaminade High in West Hills, California. Catching passes from Jaylen Henderson, who is currently in his first season at Fresno State, Duarte led the Eagles with 790 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. In one game that season, he had touchdown receptions of 87 and 99 yards. In the middle of that season, he received his first scholarship offer, from San Jose State.
The Eagles advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 2 final. Duarte said there are a lot of similarities between Chaminade and Eagle.
“Just how we come together as a team and how we execute every week in and out,” Duarte said about the similarities. “We stick to the game plan and don’t try to do too much. Everybody does their part.”
During a six-game sophomore season during the spring, Duarte had 553 receiving yards and six touchdowns, as the family was preparing to move to Idaho. His father recently retired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Idaho had long been a place the family wanted to retire to, so his mom and brother moved in May, while Duarte and his father stayed in California to allow him to finish the school year and compete with his travel baseball team.
As Eagle was preparing for the season, Hartz liked the video he saw of Duarte. Once he got a chance to see the wide receiver in action, it took the excitement to a new level.
“We’d see some things on tape, but the first time I saw him work out, his route running and ability to catch the ball stood out to me,” Hartz said. “It was eye-opening, he was really good, but it wasn’t until you see him in games that you can really tell what a special athlete he is. There’s a next gear that’s harder to see when you’re not in games.”
With Donovan Jones and Deegan Martinho in the receiver corps, Hartz envisioned a dominating trio of pass catching options for the Benson, who transferred to Eagle from Arizona shortly before the season started. Running back Ethan Mikita tore his ACL in the season opener against Bishop Kelly, and Martinho shifted over to the running back position.
But with Jones, who has 788 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, Duarte has still helped lead a potent pass game for the Mustangs.
“Me and Jack have been pretty good friends since he transferred in,” Duarte said about his connection with Benson. “He was my roommate in Coeur d’Alene this past weekend. We’ve clicked ever since Day 1 and we’ve been building that connection ever since that first day.”
In addition to the offer from San Jose State he received during his freshman year, Duarte currently holds offers from Fresno State, Arizona and Idaho. But the junior has been getting looks from Pac-12 schools, and has even been in talks with Cincinnati, which is currently ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. He said his dream school is UCLA, a team he grew up a fan, attending games with his dad at the Rose Bowl.
But today, Duarte’s mind will be on Highland, and how to help the Mustangs keep their season alive for one more week.
“We just have to execute our game plan,” Duarte said. “We have to execute our game plan, play a clean game with no turnovers and we just can’t do too much on the offensive side of the ball. I know our defense will step up and do their thing, so it’s up to us. Play a clean game and we’ll pull it out.”