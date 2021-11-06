featured top story STATE FOOTBALL Top-ranked Homedale overcomes slow start By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Nov 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The No. 1-ranked Homedale football team found itself in an unusual situation Saturday afternoon.The Trojans trailed after one quarter. But they slowly took control, pulling away from visiting South Fremont 35-10 in a State 3A quarterfinal game.Homedale (10-0) will play host to Sugar-Salem (7-2) in the semifinals.The Trojans trailed 10-0 after the first quarter. A second quarter touchdown from running back Hayden Kincheloe on a 4-yard run, pulled Homedale within 10-7 by halftime.Homedale scored four touchdowns in the second half while shutting out South Fremont.Kincheloe did the heavy lifting, rushing for 256 yards on 24 carries and scoring four touchdowns, three in the final two quarters. He scored on 5-, 15- and 65-yard runs.Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines added 52 yards rushing and 54 passing including a rushing touchdown.South Fremont carved out 229 yards total offense. Homedale churned away to pick up 381 yards. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! SKYLINE 24, VALLIVUE 14: The Falcons (6-5) were the 4A Southern Idaho Conference's last team standing, but they couldn't overcome the Grizzlies (7-4) in a state quarterfinal at Holt Arena.Lachlan Haacke threw two touchdown passes and Caden Taggart scored twice to lead Skyline.Vallivue trailed 17-8 at halftime.Santi Diaz passed for a touchdown, rushed for 65 yards and scored another touchdown to lead Vallivue.NORTH FREMONT 44, MELBA 38: The Mustangs (7-4) lost a tough game to North Fremont (9-0) on the road in a 2A state quarterfinal.BUTTE COUNTY 42, NOTUS 12: The Pirates made it a game late in the first half, but Butte County pulled away in the second half in the 1A Division I state quarterfinal.Butte County (7-1) opened a 20-6 lead, but Notus (7-2) pulled within 20-12 before halftime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homedale Football Team Touchdown Quarterfinal Butte County Sport American Football Halftime Vallivue Recommended for you Load comments