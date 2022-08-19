Support Local Journalism


MIDDLETON — Middleton got its first taste of 5A football on Friday night against top-ranked Rocky Mountain and it was a predictably sour one as the Grizzlies claimed a 21-7 season-opening victory.

And while Middleton coach Bill Brock wasn’t happy with the result, his Vikings sent a message to the rest of District III that they aren’t going to be bullied during their freshman season in Idaho’s highest classification.

