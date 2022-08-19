MIDDLETON — Middleton got its first taste of 5A football on Friday night against top-ranked Rocky Mountain and it was a predictably sour one as the Grizzlies claimed a 21-7 season-opening victory.
And while Middleton coach Bill Brock wasn’t happy with the result, his Vikings sent a message to the rest of District III that they aren’t going to be bullied during their freshman season in Idaho’s highest classification.
“We’re disappointed in the outcome, but I’m proud of our kids and our coaching staff,” Brock said. “It’s like that old adage—‘we don’t you don’t expect you to be perfect, but we expect perfect effort.’ When we go back and watch the film, I think we’ll be very happy with the effort our kids gave. So, it’s something we can build on.”
Rocky (1-0), meanwhile, left coach Chris Culig with plenty to address in the coming week’s practice.
“We were definitely ready to play tonight,” Culig said. “We had to keep calming the kids down, so there were some season-opening jitters tonight. And even though we made some big plays and got turnovers, we still made some basic mistakes that I haven’t seen from us in preseason practice.
“But I’ve known Coach Brock for a long time and he’s an awesome coach,” Culig said. “I knew they’d be very well prepared, especially on defense — and they were.”
After years of success at the 4A level, a growing student population forced Middleton up to Idaho’s highest classification this season. But the Vikings didn’t play like they were intimidated.
Middleton kept Rocky off the scoreboard in the first quarter that included a stout defensive stand inside its own 10-yard line.
But Rocky’s high-octane offense proved too formidable in the second quarter.
With 10:33 left in the second quarter, Rocky started the scoring when quarterback Tegan Sweaney fired a 19-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Jacobsen. Taeshaun Reece snagged a pass for the two-point conversion.
Sweaney spread the ball around to his talented receiving corps, hitting Carson Adams and Jeff Thompson on scoring passes of 17 and 40 yards, respectively.
The Vikings mustered 127 yards in the first half, 63 of which came on the first play from scrimmage. But Rocky’s defense clamped down, keeping Middleton’s offense on its half of the field after the first drive.
Middleton’s ineffectiveness to move the ball kept the Vikings pinned deep in their own territory in the first half. The Vikings had an average starting position on its own 22, while Rocky’s offense ran just five plays in its own half of the field.
In the second half, the Vikings’ offense finally found a spark in the third quarter with a 9-play, 67-yard drive, culminating with a 2-yard run by quarterback Dekker Hagler to pull within 21-7.
But after that neither team could get much going in a slugfest in the trenches.
Rocky, which enjoyed plenty of success in the second quarter, managed only 122 yards of total offense in the second half, most of which came on the game’s final drive.
Sweaney finished 14-of-31 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobsen, who emerged as Sweaney’s go-to target, hauled in five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Art Williams, who added three catches for 66 yards, led the team in rushing with 23 yards on five caries.
Hagler completed 14 of 27 passes for 167 yards along with 26 yards rushing and a touchdown. Patxi Franks led all rushers with 57 yards on 12 carries.