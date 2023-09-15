MERIDIAN — Top-ranked Eagle is proving its mettle in the first month of the high school football season.
After picking up hard-fought victories over Class 5A contenders Meridian (36-33) and Rocky Mountain (7-3), the Mustangs overcame a fourth-quarter deficit Friday night to defeat No. 4 Owyhee, 21-17 on the road in a Southern Idaho Conference River Division matchup.
Noah Burnham scored the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 0:58 remaining, and the Eagle defense slammed the door to secure another close win.
“You always love a win, obviously,” said Mustangs senior quarterback Davis Harsin, an Idaho State commit. “But it’s good to win and still have things to work on. We’re 4-0, and our best football is definitely ahead of us.”
Eagle (4-0, 2-0) trailed 17-14 when it took over at its own 30-yard line with 6:13 to play. The Mustangs leaned on their big offensive line when it mattered most, using a 10-play drive — all runs — to cover the 70 yards.
The physical game-winning drive took more than five minutes off the clock.
“I love our front seven on the defense and our front five on the offense,” Harsin said with a smile. “We’ve got some dudes, and I’m so grateful to have them.”
Owyhee (3-2, 1-2), which fell at home to Boise two weeks ago, was coming off an upset victory over previously unbeaten Mountain View. The Storm went on the road and stunned the Mavericks, 24-17.
Eagle also had a difficult game last week, earning a 7-3 win over Rocky Mountain. Noah Burnham ran in a touchdown on the opening drive for the Mustangs’ only points.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We don’t ever give up,” Harsin said. “That’s one thing about this team that I truly love. We never give up no matter the circumstances, and that’s what’s going to help us win some more games.”
Eagle received the opening kickoff Friday and promptly turned it over when Harsin had the ball poked away while escaping pressure. Owyhee sophomore defensive back Logan Haustveit recovered the fumble at the Eagle 28.
On the very next play, Storm quarterback Matt Irwin picked up a low snap and hit a wide open Ryan Brekke for a 28-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs benefited from an Owyhee mistake in the second quarter as Aaron Zrno alertly fell on an Irwin swing pass that was ruled a lateral. Taking over at the Owyhee 15, wildcat quarterback Austin Ramsey finished off the drive with a four-yard touchdown to tie it.
A 25-yard Nathan Gamette field goal gave the Storm a 10-7 halftime lead.
Eagle rolled the dice in the middle of the third quarter, eschewing a field goal attempt to go for it on fourth-and-six from the 16. Harsin fired a bullet to Burnham for a 15-yard gain, and Harsin then hooked up with Zay Wright for a short TD to give Eagle its first lead at 14-10.
Tim Jamerson exploded up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown that put Owyhee back in front at 17-14 with 6:19 remaining, but the Mustangs answered with an emphatic game-winning drive to remain undefeated.
“At halftime we told ourselves to be calm, be disciplined, keep doing our job, and things were going to work out,” Harsin said. “We trusted our coaches and they trusted us, and that’s the bond you need.”