Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — Top-ranked Eagle is proving its mettle in the first month of the high school football season.

After picking up hard-fought victories over Class 5A contenders Meridian (36-33) and Rocky Mountain (7-3), the Mustangs overcame a fourth-quarter deficit Friday night to defeat No. 4 Owyhee, 21-17 on the road in a Southern Idaho Conference River Division matchup.

Recommended for you

Load comments