Ian Smart’s eyes twinkled above his blue Wolves’ mask when asked about Taylor Marcum.
They really twinkled.
“He’s a special kid. He’s got D-1 abilities,’’ the Timberline Wolves coach said after Marcum’s performance during the Wolves’ 27-20 5A opening-round playoff victory over Skyview in Nampa on Friday. “He’s a special, special kid with very special skills.’’
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Marcum helped avenge an earlier loss to the Hawks by finishing with 221 yards on 25 carries and all four Wolves scores. The junior gouged Skyview on scoring runs of 45, 18, 9 and an electrifying 68 yards that gave his team a 20-14 lead late in the third period.
“Yeah, he showed something there. He’s got great speed, a great burst and to stay in bounds like he did, that’s something,’’ Smart said of the 68-yard jaunt down the Timberline sideline.
“Truthfully, we knew we had to be able to run the ball after playing them last time. We knew we had to run the ball with Taylor and Jaison (Rand). We did that tonight.’’
A small wrinkle to the Wolves ground attack was an off-balance set, taking advantage of blocking to the short side of the field. A scheme not lost on Skyview coach David Young.
“The number one thing, they made a good adjustment of coming up with a strong, weak side, creating an unbalanced set,’’ said the Hawks’ 16-year coach. “And we didn’t adjust, which is on me. They did a good job with it and it cost us.’’
That exact play got the Wolves on the board first, Marcum going off tackle, untouched on the 45-yard score. But Skyview would answer Atonio Fifita 1-yard dive.
Skyview answered Marcum’s second score on a Camden Young 25-yard pass from Max Cutforth, who came in after starter Clayton Franssen was knocked out in the second period.
“I feel terrible for them, losing their quarterback, but that No. 19 did a phenomenal job,’’ Smart said of Cutforth’s 185-yard performance off the bench.
“That’s tough, losing our quarterback like we did,’’ said Young, whose team finishes 4-3 in their second year back at the 5A level. “But the kids still battled through all night. We just missed some opportunities.’’
The Hawks did have their chances, including a potential six points at the end of the first half, but Cutforth was sacked at the Wolves 10-yard line and without a timeout the half ended locked at 14-14.
“Hey, it’s playoff football. I told them beforehand you have to bring it every single play,’’ Young said. “The kids have nothing to be ashamed about. They gave it their all. At the end of the day, they just made one or two more plays than we did.’’
The Wolves did come up with big plays on the defensive side too. Fifita was stopped short on a key fourth down run from midfield to start the fourth quarter which Timberline converted with a nine-play drive for a 27-14 advantage.
While Skyview did make things interesting with a Cutforth 21-yard pass to a wide open Fifita for a 27-20 score, the Hawks were guilty of a costly offsides call on a fourth-and-one call that sends the Wolves north next weekend to face second-ranked Coeur d’Alene.
“Playoff wins are so great. The finality is just so much more important,’’ Smart said after his second playoff win in his three years at Timberline. “You get to look ‘em in the eye and say ‘we’ve got one more week together.
“Last year’s playoff win was nice but this one’s just as special.’’