NAMPA — Skyview coach Dave Young pointed to a bunch of large “horses’’ walking off the Hawks Stadium field and marveled.
“There’s the guys who won this game. Their offensive line won this game tonight,’’ the Hawks coach said after the 5A defending state champion Rocky Mountain Grizzlies downed his Hawks 49-21 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division contest. “They got us from the get-go. They had a great start we couldn’t come back from.
“That offensive line was definitely the difference. That’s the best offensive front we have faced, and probably will face.’’
With the victory, the Grizzlies move to 4-1 and atop the Foothills Division at 2-0, while Skyview suffers its first defeat of the season, falling to 4-1 and 1-1.
Grizzlies coach Chris Culig was a little concerned to start, worrying about his team’s pregame mannerisms. That concern didn’t last long.
“I was a little concerned with our energy level during warmups,’’ the Grizzlies sixth-year coach said. “But then, I thought we started real fast. I wasn’t all that worried, it’s all good looking at the score. Obviously, we executed real well.’’
In running up 352 yards of total offense, Rocky Mountain scored on seven-of-eight possessions, all touchdowns. Skyview finished with 434 yards, but it could never could overcome the Grizzlies' fast start.
Rocky Mountain came out swinging from the opening bell, putting together scoring drives in its first three possessions. The Grizzlies' first two drives went 71 and 54 yards before a surprise onside kick following the second score was recovered by kicker Dawson Anderson and two Tegan Sweaney passes later Luke Lichini was in the end zone for a 20-0 score with 4:13 still left in the opening quarter.
Sweaney hit on 10-of-14 attempts prior to the half, finishing with 147 yards and two scores, the first a 29-yard strike to Hunter Steacker. For the game, Sweaney finished with 179 yards passing with three touchdowns. Behind their big friends up front, the Grizzlies finished with 255 yards on the ground.
Led by bruising back Atonio Fifita, the Hawks finally lit the scoreboard midway in the second period, driving 64 yards with Fifita, who had 109 yards at half and 183 yards and one touchdown, taking it the final 3 yards for a 20-7 score.
But any momentum the Hawks gathered was lost as the Grizzlies marched 60 yards with Arthur Williams bullying over from 22 yards out for a 28-7 score at the break.
Rocky Mountain finished the first half with 250 yards total offense while the Hawks managed 122 yards of total offense. Quarterback Max Cutforth was 4-of-7 passing for 37 yards and was sacked four times.
The Hawks did pull to within two scores to open the second half with Cutforth, who finished with 158 yards passing, diving over from 3 yards out on a broken play and a 28-14 score.
But the Grizzlies again answered the bell, driving 67 yards, the final 10 yards on a Sweaney to Leavitt strike for a 35-14 score.
While Skyview hosts Meridian on Friday, Rocky Mountain will host Owyhee High.