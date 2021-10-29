featured top story STATE FOOTBALL STATE PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Highland pulls away from Skyview By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skyview football team stayed close for a half on the road.Highland, though, forced two fumbles in the second half, pulling away to a 45-28 win in a State 5A playoff game at Holt Arena.The Rams (8-2) will travel to Rocky Mountain (7-2) next week. It will be a rematch of a season opener at Holt Arena when Rocky Mountain held off Highland 12-7.Quarterback Jack Whitmer led Highland, passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 73 yards and three touchdowns.Skyview quarterback Max Cutforth passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Atonio Fifita rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.VALLIVUE 28, MINICO 12: The Falcons (6-4) pulled arguably the shocker of the first round, knocking off the No. 1-ranked Spartans (9-1) in a 4A state playoff opener.The Falcons will travel to Skyline (6-4) next week.Vallivue scored with 27 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-6 lead into halftime. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Quarterback Santi Diaz ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Vallivue. Diaz finished with 158 yards passing.Vallivue held Minico to 92 yards rushing and 179 total offense.BLACKFOOT 52, MIDDLETON 24: The Vikings suffered a difficult loss in a road 4A state playoff opener.Middleton ends its season at 5-5.WEISER 62, BUHL 20: The Wolverines (9-1) beat the Indians (3-6) for the second time this season in a 3A state playoff opener.MELBA 18, WEST JEFFERSON 12: The Mustangs (7-3) advanced in the 2A state playoff opener.Quarterback Cache Beus passed for 225 yards and one touchdown. Trace Stimpson rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. Dillon Stosich had four catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.Melba had three interceptions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Season Opener Touchdown Playoff Sport American Football Vallivue Highland Atonio Fifita Skyview Football Team Recommended for you Load comments