Would it really be November without the Homedale football team facing Sugar-Salem in the postseason?
For the fourth season in a row the Trojans and the Diggers will meet in the 3A state playoffs, but this time it will be a week earlier than the previous three. Homedale will host Sugar-Salem in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, for a chance to move on to the state championship for the fourth year in a row.
The three previous trips have all ended in Homedale losses, including a heartbreaking 34-28 overtime loss last season, a game in which the Trojans held a 20-0 lead. Homedale also lost 48-14 to Sugar-Salem in the 2019 championship game and 30-22 in the 2018 championship game.
For Homedale (10-0), several of the key players who helped the Trojans get back to the finals last year return. That includes quarterback Jaxon Dines, who threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns — and almost had a third touchdown pass on a fourth-down pass in overtime which could have won it for the Trojans. Hayden Kincheloe, who had 203 rushing yards and a touchdown, also returns, as does Willy Haun, who had a team-high eight tackles including a sack.
Sugar-Salem (7-2), meanwhile, has had to replace several of its key players from 2020, including quarterback Kyzon Garner, who was also their leading rusher. The Diggers struggled out of the gate this year, dropping their first two games, but they have won seven straight since. Sophomore Carson Harris has run for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Daniel Neal has passed for nearly 1,400 yards.
Defensively, the semifinal field includes four of the top five defenses in the 3A classification, with each allowing less than 11 points per game. Of the teams remaining, Sugar-Salem has the worst average with 10.8. At 8.2 points per game allowed, Homedale is at the top of the list. But for the Diggers, that includes 20 points in both of its losses to open the season. The 16 points given up against Marsh Valley last week were the most allowed by the Diggers since those first couple of games.
WEISER AT GOODING, TODAY, 7 P.M.
Two historical programs will be going head-to-head to play in the state title game next week and go for their first championship this century.
Weiser (10-1) is playing in the semifinals for the first time in 10 years and will be looking to play for its first state title since 1997. Gooding (9-0) won its two state titles at the 2A classification in 1984 and ‘85.
The game will feature two of the top players in the 3A classification. Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer holds a scholarship offer to Idaho, while Gooding tight end Colston Loveland has committed to the Michigan.
Additionally, Gooding quarterback Kurtis Adkinson has caused trouble for opposing defenses all season with 1,545 passing yards, 1,170 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns.
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
HIGHLAND AT EAGLE, TODAY, 7 P.M.
John Hartz doesn’t think that Eagle’s road to a state title got easier.
Despite three of the four teams with first-round byes falling last week in the state quarterfinal, the Mustangs coach knows that there is still plenty of talent left in the field.
“The four teams that remain are so good,” Hartz said. “I’d be hard pressed to say Meridian doesn’t have as much, or the most talent in the valley. They’re just an extremely talented group, Rigby has been unbelievable and Highland has been at such a high level. It’s not like with Rocky Mountain and Mountain View out, it didn’t really open the door to a state title, in my mind because there’s so many good teams still there.”
One week after traveling up north and bouncing Coeur d’Alene, the Mustangs (9-2) will host the Rams (9-2), who used a 45-yard field goal by Ian Hershey with 25 seconds left to beat Rocky Mountain 22-21. Hershey also hit field goals of 50 and 58 yards earlier in the game.
It was Highland’s second straight win over a 5A Southern Idaho Conference opponent, having beaten Skyview in the first round.
RIGBY AT MERIDIAN, TODAY, 7 P.M.
The Meridian football team looks to extend a run 14 years in the making another week.
One week after earning their first playoff win since winning the 2007 state title, the Warriors upset No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Mountain View to advance to the semifinals. Tonight, Meridian (8-3) takes on the team which spent most of the season ranked No. 1.
Rigby (9-1) held on to the top spot from the preseason until the end of the regular season, when it lost to Madison to allow Mountain View to take over the No. 1 spot in the final media poll. The Trojans bounced back last week with a 41-14 win against Capital, becoming the only team that had a first-round bye to advance to the semifinals.
Meridian, meanwhile, beat Madison 47-28 in the first round, then scored 35 unanswered points and forced Mountain View’s offense into six turnovers to take a 35-6 semifinal win.