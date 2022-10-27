High school football playoffs start this week in Idaho with many Treasure Valley teams still dreaming of lifting state championship trophies next month.
Here’s a look at first-round games tonight involving 13 local teams.
Meridian, Eagle, Homedale, Melba and Notus all have first-round byes.
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
Kuna (5-4) at Rocky Mountain (8-1), 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain, the team with several NCAA Division I recruits on its roster, will take on upstart Kuna, a team which went 1-8 a year ago.
In his second year as the Kavemen’s coach, Jeff Schank has the Kuna offense rolling behind 2,000-yard passer Cole Luekenga. Kuna secured a playoff spot with a 22-21 win over Middleton in last week’s 5A Southern Idaho Conference crossover game.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, were one of the preseason favorites to win not only the SIC, but the state title, as well. Their only loss this season was to Meridian, now ranked No. 1 in the state, on Oct. 7.
Mountain View (5-4) at Nampa (7-2), 7 p.m.
Two weeks ago, Nampa pulled off what perhaps was the upset of the season in the SIC, beating Mountain View 23-14 on the Mavericks’ home field. Now in the state playoffs, Mountain View makes the return trip to Bulldog Bowl for the rematch.
Nampa, playing in its first year at the 5A classification, comes into state having won its last four games to not only secure a state playoff bid, but getting to host a playoff game, as well. The Bulldogs did all this even with coach Jon Choate taking over just a couple of months before the season started after former coach Dan Holtry took an administrative job at Vallivue High.
Nampa has relied on strong running from Daniel Carrillo, Dante Avjian and quarterback Gabe Navarro all season, and averages more than 300 yards per game on the ground according to stats on MaxPreps.
Mountain View also features a first-year head coach in Brian Compton, who had served as Judd Benedick’s offensive coordinator for 14 years.
Middleton (6-3) at Lewiston (7-2), 8 p.m.
Like Nampa, Middleton made the move up from the 4A classification to 5A this season, and finds itself in the state playoffs.
The Vikings lost their crossover game to Kuna last week, but still grabbed the first at-large bid thanks in large part to a four-game winning streak in the games leading up to that.
Patxi Franks has led a strong running game for Middleton, which has also got a huge boost from dual-threat quarterback Dekker Hagler.
Owyhee (5-4) at Rigby (7-2), 7 p.m.
Second-year program Owyhee finds itself in the playoffs despite a four-game losing streak midyear.
To be fair, three of those four losses were to eventual playoff teams — Mountain View, Eagle and Nampa. Since then, the Storm have won two straight to grab the second at-large bid in the playoffs.
Owyhee is led by coach Sherm Blaser, who won a 4A state title with Kuna in 2019.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
Canyon Ridge (5-3) at Bishop Kelly (9-0), 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelly has not won a state title since winning three straight from 2015-17, but coach Tim Brennan and co. are primed to make a run at the eighth state title in program history.
Not only are the Knights the only unbeaten 4A team coming into the tournament, they’ve done it with a classification-best 9.6 points per game allowed on defense.
Their offense hasn’t been half bad either, scoring at least 35 points in each game behind quarterback Hadley Smith.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Bishop Kelly’s 42-20 win against Skyview in the regular-season finale is the closest game they’ve played all season.
Vallivue (5-4) at Minico (8-1), 7 p.m.
Vallivue heads to Minico, a place where they pulled off the upset in the first round a year ago, beating the then No. 3 seed Spartans 28-12.
Vallivue will face the challenge not only of the potential of a revenge-minded Minco team or a Spartan defense allowing 10.9 points per game, they will have to do it without running back Tyson Fox, who had put up at least two 200-yard rushing games, including 331 against Skyview.
Fox suffered a leg injury in last week’s game against Boise. According to a Tweet on the Vallivue football team's Twitter page he had successful surgery on it over the weekend.
Shelley (4-5) at Emmett (7-2), 7 p.m.
Despite losing quarterback Caden Young to graduation, Emmett proved that coach Rich Hargett’s system could still work, with a second-place finish in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
Quarterback Dakota Perry has thrown for 1,455 yards and has 32 touchdowns to four interceptions, while senior running back Ry Fullerton is averaging 140.6 yards per game.
Skyview (2-7) at Sandpoint (4-3), 8 p.m.
Skyview had two wins against teams that were a combined 4-13, but their MaxPreps ranking were still able to launch the Hawks into a playoff bid in their first year back down at the 4A level. All seven of Skyview’s losses came to teams in their respective playoffs, three at 5A, three at 4A and one in Nevada’s 3A playoffs.
After making the playoffs at the 5A level in three of its four years there, Skyview seemed poised to compete in the 4A SIC, but an 0-5 start knocked the Hawks out of the conference race.
Winning two of their final four games, however, allowed them to sneak into the state playoffs.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
Timberlake (4-3) at Weiser (8-1), 6 p.m.
Defending state champion Weiser has to start with a first-round matchup, but the Wolverines also had to win four last year en route to the state title.
The Wolverines bring in the top scoring defense in the 3A classification, allowing 6.2 points per game and have posted five shutouts, three of which came against playoff teams.
Nyssa (Ore.) quarterback transfer Andrew Enders has led the offense, passing for 1,116 yards.
Fruitland (4-5) at Snake River (6-2), 7 p.m.
After a rare year of missing the playoffs, Fruitland is back in it.
But it hasn’t come without its bumps. Dane Cook, who had spent the previous 18 years in California, took over for Ryan Tracy in the offseason. But by the time the season had started, it was 3-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Fruitland High alum Jordan Gross leading the team.
Things started slow for the Grizzlies, who opened 0-3, but a four game-winning streak helped get them in playoff position before falling to Homedale and Weiser the last two weeks of the season.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
Cole Valley (5-3) at West Side (7-1), 6 p.m.
Cole Valley was hit with several injuries early in the season, including a torn ACL by running back Lincoln Gee in the second game, which ended his season. But the Chargers were still able to make it into the playoffs thanks to a large senior class determined to make this a special season.
Cole Valley enters state having won three of its last four games.
Ryan Golenor has 640 rushing yards for the Chargers on the season, while quarterback Dalton Krantz has passed for 898 yards and run for 751 more.