A year after missing the state playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Skyview football team is headed back to the postseason.
The Hawks will host 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division rival Timberline tonight at 7 in the first postseason game hosted at Skyview High in the 5A classification.
In 2019, Skyview (4-2) struggled through a 1-8 record with a very young team, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2009. By the end of the season, Skyview was calling up players from its junior varsity roster.
That experience paid off, as Skyview finished second in the newly formed East Division this year and beat Kuna 34-14 last week in a cross-divisional game to clinch a spot in the 5A playoffs. The Hawks will square off against Timberline, which they beat 28-20 just 14 days ago.
The Wolves (2-3) are coming into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, having lost to Mountain View in last week's cross-divisional game. But their .400 record against 5A opponents proved good enough to grab the second of two at-large births into the state playoffs.
THUNDER RIDGE AT EAGLE, 7 p.m.
The Eagle Mustangs welcome third-year program Thunder Ridge into Thunder Stadium in the Titans' first state playoff appearance.
Thunder Ridge (5-4) makes its playoff debut on a four-game winning streak. Prior to its 48-28 win against Century on Oct. 1, the first game of the winning streak, the Titans had won just four games in program history.
They will face a Mustang team which statistically has the best offensive and defensive team in the 5A classification.
Behind quarterback Ben Ford, Eagle (5-1) has averaged 47.7 points per game on offense, scoring at least 45 in all five of its wins.
Defensively, the Mustangs have been no slouch, either. Eagle comes into the game allowing an average of 9.2 points per game behind two shutouts and two other games where the defense allowed just a touchdown.
MERIDIAN AT HIGLAND, 7 p.m.
The Warriors (4-2) take a trip across the state to take on the Rams (7-2).
Highland's two losses this season have come against undefeated teams, Sky View (Utah) and Rigby.
Meridian turned heads with its 41-26 win against Mountain View on Sept. 18. But with two byes over the following three weeks, the Warriors momentum was slowed, losing to Eagle and Rocky Mountain to close the regular season.
The Warriors beat Borah 33-0 in last week's cross-divisional game to clinch a playoff spot.
MOUNTAIN VIEW AT POST FALLS, 8 p.m.
After a slow start to the season Mountain View is back in the playoffs.
The Mavericks (3-3) will take the trip to northern Idaho, where it will face the Trojans (5-3), whose only three losses have come against the top two teams in the final 5A State Media Poll.
Post Falls suffered two losses against No. 1 Coeur d'Alene, including a 30-14 setback last week. The Trojans also fell to No. 2 Rigby, 44-42, on Sept. 4.
Mountain View, meanwhile, faced a gauntlet to open the season, suffering losses to eventual 5A SIC Champion Rocky Mountain, Eagle and Meridian to begin 0-3. Since then, the Mavericks have gone on a three-game winning streak, beating Timberline 39-14 in last week's cross-divisional matchup to secure the No. 6 seed from the West.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
NAMPA AT MIDDLETON, 7 p.m.
The 4A classification is in its first year of seeding the tournament based on rankings, and already there is an anomaly.
Nampa finished with a better conference record and earned an automatic bid into the state playoffs, while Middleton was left to grab one of the four wild card spots available.
And yet it will be the Vikings (6-3) hosting the Bulldogs (5-2) in the first round tonight.
Middleton did beat Nampa 37-21 when the two teams met two weeks ago, helping the Vikings finish above the Bulldogs in the 4A Max Preps rankings, which was used to seed the tournament. As a result, Middleton is the No. 8 seed and Nampa the No. 9 seed, giving the Vikings the right to host the game.
MINICO AT EMMETT, 7 p.m.
Coming off the first 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship in program history, Emmett earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, earning the right to host through the semifinals.
The Huskies (7-2) entertain Minico (4-3).
POCATELLO AT BISHOP KELLY, 7 p.m.
While the top five seeds in the tournament all went to conference champions, Bishop Kelly (6-1) was the top team not to win its league, and will open the tournament as the No. 6 seed.
The Knights are entering the playoffs on a six-game winning streak after falling to Emmett, 40-34, in their season opener on Sept. 11.
VALLIVUE AT BLACKFOOT, 7 p.m.
After starting the season 5-0, the Falcons come into the playoffs having lost three of the last four and as a result will have to face the Broncos, state runners-up a year ago.
Vallivue (6-3) is the No. 10 seed while Blackfoot (7-1) is the No. 7 seed, coming in on a four-game winning streak.
The Broncos' only loss this season was a 14-3 loss to Skyline, the tournament's No. 1 seed, on Sept. 18.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
WEISER AT FRUITLAND, 7 p.m.
The 3A Snake River Valley Conference rivals will square off in a game between two teams involved in a playbook-stealing scandal earlier this year.
Fruitland beat Weiser 18-15 on Sept. 25 in a game that Fruitland coach Ryan Tracy missed due to a suspension. Tracy missed two games after it was discovered he sent pictures of hand drawn plays taken from the Weiser playbook and sent them unsolicited to Emmett coach Rich Hargitt.
The plays were discovered in the back of Emmett's scout book before its game against the Wolverines on Sept. 4.
NO LOCAL 2A OR 1A TEAMS PLAYING THIS WEEK
With each conference getting just one automatic bid in the 2A and 1A Division I state playoffs, there will be no local teams playing in the opening round of either tournament.
Melba, which won the 2A Western Idaho Conference, and Notus, which won the 1A Western Idaho Conference, both earned byes into the quarterfinals.
The rest of the bids to the tournaments were decided by MaxPreps rankings.
In 2A, New Plymouth finished one spot behind Malad, the last team to get into the tournament, despite the Pilgrims (5-3) having a record that was three games better than the Dragons (2-6).
In 1A Division I, Murtaugh got the final bid in the tournament, while Idaho City finished two spots behind.