Meridian Mountain View

Meridian running back Marco Del Rio (23) carries the ball against Mountain View during the game on Aug. 26.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The contenders have separated themselves from the pack.

After two weeks of state football playoffs, Idaho has reached the semifinals in its six football classifications and many familiar names make up the Final Four. While local teams have all been eliminated at the 2A and 1A levels, there are still six area teams that have their state title dreams alive.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments