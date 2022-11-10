The contenders have separated themselves from the pack.
After two weeks of state football playoffs, Idaho has reached the semifinals in its six football classifications and many familiar names make up the Final Four. While local teams have all been eliminated at the 2A and 1A levels, there are still six area teams that have their state title dreams alive.
The Treasure Valley is guaranteed to have teams in at least two state championship games next week, as Meridian and Mountain View play in one 5A semifinal, while Weiser and Homedale play in a 3A semifinal.
5A Rocky Mountain and 4A Bishop Kelly both hope to also be playing for state titles next week.
A look at the four playoff games involving local teams
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
MOUNTAIN VIEW (7-4) AT MERIDIAN (10-0), 7 p.m. today
These two teams met way back in August, with Meridian coming away with a 13-7 victory, with all points being scored in the first half.
Two and a half months later they meet again, and while Meridian is still playing stout defense, Mountain View has undergone multiple identity changes thanks to injury, and emerged with another strong one last week.
This time it was the running of freshman Valentin Gomez-Ricks, who had 168 rushing yards and the game-winning touchdown in the Mavericks’ 30-24 win over Highland. Gomez-Ricks scored on a 35-yard run with 28 seconds remaining.
Meridian, meanwhile, opened its state tournament run with an 18-6 win against Middleton. The Warriors piled up 209 rushing yards, led by Rylie Byington and Marco Del Rio.
The Warriors remain undefeated thanks to a dominant defense which has allowed more than seven points in a game just twice this season. Meridian is looking for a chance to play for its first state title since 2007.
RIGBY (9-2) AT ROCKY MOUNTAIN (10-1), 7 p.m. today
Rocky Mountain had to travel up north last week, and arrived in Post Falls just a little more than a half hour before the game was scheduled to start thanks to road closures and still took care of business with a 22-0 win against the Trojans.
Art Williams ran for 137 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Gage Tanner had 11 tackles, three of which were for a loss.
This week, the Grizzlies get to stay at home, but face a Rigby team which traveled across the state to the Treasure Valley last week and handed Eagle a 37-6 loss.
In the win against Eagle, Luke Flowers passed for four touchdown passes for the Trojans, three of which went to wide receiver Brady Packer.
This game features the past two state champions, with Rigby winning the title last year and Rocky Mountain winning it in 2020. Both teams enter the game having won four straight.
4A STATE PLAYOFF
MINICO (10-1) AT BISHOP KELLY (11-0), 7 p.m. today
Bishop Kelly had its “closest” win of the season in last week’s quarterfinal, a 21-point victory against Pocatello, 28-7, although the Knights did hold a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
The games will only get tougher now, as the Knights have to take on Minico, which was ranked the No. 2 team in the final 4A State Media Poll, only behind the Knights.
The Spartans are undefeated against teams from Idaho this season with their only loss this season being a 21-20 defeat against Ridgeline High, located in Millville, Utah.
The teams share a common opponent. Bishop Kelly beat Vallivue 35-6 on Sept. 23 while the Spartans had to go to overtime to beat the Falcons 20-14 in a state playoff opener.
3A STATE PLAYOFF
WEISER (10-1) at HOMEDALE (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Homedale comes in as the five-time 3A Snake River Valley Conference champions, although Weiser comes in as the defending state champions.
When the two teams met in Weiser on Oct. 7, it was Homedale that came away with the 21-7 victory. Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines was involved in all three of the touchdowns, passing for two scores to Danny Lomeli, and running another score in from a yard out.
Dines passed for 156 yards and ran for 51, while running back Trenton Fisher ran for 132 yards.
That win against the Wolverines is part of a six-game winning streak the Trojans are currently on. Weiser, meanwhile, has won four straight since that loss.