And then there were 11.
Six Treasure Valley football teams won first round state playoff games a week ago and will be joined by the five who received first-round byes as the state quarterfinals get under way.
These 11 teams each sit three wins away from capturing a state title, but each know the road will get tougher the closer they get.
A look at the ten matchups involving local teams this weekend. All the games are Friday unless noted.
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
MOUNTAIN VIEW (6-4) vs. HIGHLAND (6-3), 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
Mountain View has been riddled with injuries all season, but has made no excuses in getting back to the state quarterfinals for the 10th straight season.
In last week’s 44-0 win against Nampa, the Mavericks had to start their third-string running back, Dallin Van Gieson, who scored two early touchdowns as Nampa struggled to stop Mountain View’s offense. It helped the Mavericks avenge a loss to Nampa two weeks earlier.
Mountain View may need that type of offensive output again this week as it faces a Highland team that has become accustomed to track meets as of late. The Rams have won four straight, but have done so despite giving up an average of 29.3 points per game in that span. Highland been averaging 37.3 points during that time.
MIDDLETON (7-3) at MERIDIAN (9-0), 7 p.m.
Middleton shut down the top offense in the 5A classification last week, beating Lewiston 14-7. The Bengals came into the game averaging 45.1 points per game. This week, the Vikings face the top scoring defense in the state.
Meridian, which comes into the playoffs as 5A Southern Idaho Conference champions for the first time since winning the state title in 2007, have shut down opponents all season. The Warriors lead the 5A classification, allowing just 6.1 points per game.
When these two teams met on Sept. 10 in Middleton, Meridian came away with a 56-7 victory.
RIGBY (8-2) at EAGLE (6-3), 7 p.m.
It’s been two weeks since Eagle was shutout in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship game loss, and surely the Mustangs are looking to get their offense going against Rigby.
With players like Ian Duarte and dual-threat quarterback Jake Longson, the Mustangs have shown the ability to score in bunches at times. That will come in handy against the Trojans, who are averaging 33.7 points per game and put up 49 points last week in a win against Owyhee.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (9-1) at POST FALLS (7-2), 8 p.m.
Rocky Mountain’s high-powered offense, which is averaging 37.8 points per game, takes a trip up north to face the 5A Empire League champions.
Post Falls enters the game having won four straight games, with a bye week last week, earned by winning the league title.
Rocky Mountain beat Kuna 51-10 in last week’s opening-round game, with Art Williams rushing for 110 yards and Tegan Sweaney passing for three touchdowns.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
POCATELLO (5-4) at BISHOP KELLY (10-0), 7 p.m.
Think Bishop Kelly doesn’t have its eyes set on the top prize in the 4A? Think again.
The Knights opened the state playoffs last week with a 70-0 victory against Canyon Ridge, a game in which they led 56-0 by halftime.
The Knights have now won all 10 of their games by an average margin of victory of 37.6 points, the closest being a 22-point win against Emmett.
Pocatello has won its last three games, including a 20-14 win against Lakeland in the first round.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
SOUTH FREMONT (7-3) at HOMEDALE (8-1), 7 p.m.
These two teams meet in the playoffs for the third season in a row — the second straight year in the quarterfinals — with Homedale coming away victorious in each of the past two meetings.
The Trojans bring in the second-best scoring offense in 3A (41.2 points per game) and the second-best defense (7.8 points per game allowed). Homedale’s defense has posted four shutouts this season.
According to stats posted to MaxPreps, Trenton Fisher has 710 yards rushing for the Trojans, despite being hampered by an ankle injury earlier this season, while quarterback Jaxon Dines has passed for 1,645 yards.
FRUITLAND (5-5) at SUGAR-SALEM (8-0), 7 p.m.
Fruitland snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-14 win against Snake River in the opening round to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
The Grizzlies will now face the No. 1-seeded team in the tournament, a Diggers team that has put up 49.5 points per game with a very balanced offense.
Sugar-Salem quarterback Daniel Chase has passed for 209.8 yards per game, while the Diggers’ rushing attack is posting 222.3 yards per game, led by Carson Harris, who is averaging 100.3 yards per game.
BONNERS FERRY (9-0) at WEISER (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
The defending state champions, Weiser, will host an undefeated Bonners Ferry.
The Wolverine offense, which is averaging 33.3 points per game, will be going up against a stout Badger defense, which has allowed 6.2 points per game in its nine wins this season. Bonners Ferry has allowed opponents to score in double digits just twice this season.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
ABERDEEN (6-3) at MELBA (8-1), 6 p.m.
Melba’s high-powered offense gets its first shot in the playoffs after earning a first-round bye.
The Mustangs lead the 2A classification, averaging 47.8 points per game. In their last game, two weeks ago against Nampa Christian, Melba ran for 400 yards as a team, with Gabe Schaffer picking up 281 yards and four touchdowns.
Melba has won seven straight coming into this game.
1A DIVISION I STATE PLAYOFFS
CAREY (7-2) at NOTUS (7-1), 6 p.m.
Notus comes in on a seven-game winning streak since a 36-0 loss to Kendrick to open the season and will be looking to pick up its first state playoff win since 2016.
During their win streak, the Pirates have put up at least 58 points in each game, and are averaging a classification-best 56.9 points per game. If you don’t include the shutout against Kendrick, that number increases to 65 points per game.