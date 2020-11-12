If the Rocky Mountain football team is going to win its third state title, the Grizzlies will have to get past the No. 1 team in the last state media poll and then either the defending state champion or a crosstown rival in next week's championship game.
Either way, the Grizzlies know the road is going to be tough.
Rocky Mountain (7-0) plays host to Coeur d'Alene (8-0) — No. 1-ranked team in the final state media poll after the regular season ended — in the 5A state semifinals at 7 p.m. today. It's a game that features two teams which have won a combined five 5A state championships since 2010.
Rocky Mountain is coming off a win against another perennial 5A power, having beaten Highland 29-13 in the quarterfinals. The Grizzlies won that game thanks in part to a strong effort from their defense, which forced four turnovers, including three interceptions. One of those picks was returned by A.J. Edwards for a touchdown late in the first half, a play which proved to be a turning point for Rocky Mountain.
This week they'll go up against a quarterback who has thrown just three interceptions all seasons. Vikings quarterback Jack Prka has a 74 percent completion percentage, according to his personal website, and has thrown for 5,861 yards and 32 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
In a 56-7 win against Timberline in the quarterfinals, Prka had three touchdown passes before going to the sidelines early.
MOUNTAIN VIEW AT RIGBY, 7 P.M.
Four teams from the Treasure Valley are playing in state semifinal games this week.
The Mountain View Mavericks are the only ones who have to go on the road, and the only ones facing a defending state champion.
The Mavericks (5-3) travel across the state to take on the Trojans (9-0) who have their eye on back-to-back state titles. Mountain View, meanwhile, will look to continue its winning streak after starting the season 0-3.
Mountain View beat 5A Southern Idaho Conference rival Capital 21-14 last week after the two teams were tied 14-14 at half.
Rigby, meanwhile, was able to withstand a comeback attempt by Eagle, winning 35-27.
4A STATE PLAYOFF
CENTURY AT EMMETT, 7 P.M.
The wild, crazy ride which is the Emmett football season continues. And with a win against the Diamondbacks tonight, it will end with the Huskies playing for a state title.
Emmett's season, which has featured a playbook scandal, a political protest and the first 4A Southern Idaho Conference title in school history took yet another unbelievable turn last week. The Huskies took a 28-27 win against Blackfoot in the quarterfinal after it looked like their storybook season was coming to an end.
Blackfoot's defense stopped Emmett just short of the goal line on a fourth down attempt late in the game. But with the Broncos offense backed up, the Husky defense came through with a safety to give Emmett the late lead, and ultimately, the win.
If Emmett (9-2) can get by Century (7-3), it will put the Huskies one win from a state title just a year after going 3-6 and two years after going 1-8.
3A STATE PLAYOFF
SOUTH FREMONT AT HOMEDALE, SATURDAY, 1 P.M.
How's this for a rebuilding year?
After graduating 13 all-conference players and many key pieces of a team that went to back-to-back 3A state championship games, the Homedale Trojans are on the brink of a third straight trip to the title game.
The Trojans (7-1) will host South Fremont (8-2), a team which is making its first trip to the semifinals in program history.
Homedale has been able to get back to this point thanks in large part to a stellar running game, but its passing game has picked up recently, too.
Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Dines had his first 300-yard passing game last week in the Trojans' 55-19 win against Timberlake in the quarterfinals.