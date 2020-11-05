After three straight losses to open the season, the Mountain View football team has turned its season around.
Tonight, the Mavericks look for their fifth win in a row against the 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division champion, Capital.
Mountain View (4-3) will travel to East Junior High for a 6 p.m. game against Capital (4-1). The Mavericks come into the game looking to continue their late season surge and get to the semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Early season struggles set the Mavericks back as they opened the season with losses to Rocky Mountain and Eagle, both of which are also playing in the quarterfinals, then fell to Meridian to start the season 0-3.
After wins against Centennial and Kuna, then one against Timberline — another quarterfinal team — to clinch a state playoff appearance, Mountain View hit the road and topped Post Falls 44-41 in a playoff opener last week.
Capital, meanwhile, had a bye week in the first round after winning the 5A SIC East title. The Eagles were last on the field two weeks ago in a 49-13 loss to Rocky Mountain in the 5A SIC Championship game. It was Capital's first loss of the season.
Mountain View fell to Coeur d'Alene last year in the quarterfinals to fall short of the semifinals for the first time since 2013. Capital will be looking for its first trip to the state semifinals since 2016, when the Eagles played in the state championship game.
HIGHLAND AT ROCKY MOUNTAIN, 7 p.m.
Two teams that have both been mainstays in the state semifinals in recent years will face off in the quarterfinals, meaning one of the two won't advance in 2020.
Rocky Mountain (6-0) will be looking to advance to the semifinals for the eighth year in a row, while Highland (8-2) will be trying to get there for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
There is also some recent history between these two teams that might be seen as a good omen for the winner of tonight's game. This will mark the fifth time since 2014 that the Grizzlies and Rams have met in the state playoffs, with each team winning twice. The winner has gone on to win the state title in all four of those years.
Highland opened the state playoffs with a 42-28 win against Meridian last week, while 5A SIC Champion Rocky Mountain had a first-round bye.
EAGLE AT RIGBY, 7 p.m.
The Eagle Mustangs will be looking to get to the semifinals for the first time since 2016, but standing in their way is the defending 5A state champions.
Eagle rolled over Thunder Ridge 49-0 last week in the opening round of the state playoffs, with quarterback Ben Ford accounting for six total touchdowns and Jackson Stampfli rushing for 197 yards. The game marked the sixth time the Mustangs (6-1) had scored at least 45 points this season and the third shutout their defense has posted.
Eagle will be going up against a Rigby team that is averaging 45 points per game this season and has posted two shutouts of its own. The Trojans (8-0) enter the game on an 18-game winning streak and haven't lost a game since falling to Coeur d'Alene in the season opener last year.
TIMBERLINE AT COEUR D'ALENE, 8 p.m.
Timberline makes a trip to North Idaho today to take on the No. 1-ranked team in the final State Media Poll.
The Wolves (3-3) were an at-large team in the state playoffs, and beat Skyview 27-20 last week in the opening round. The win avenged a loss to the Hawks two-weeks earlier.
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
NAMPA AT SKYLINE, 7 p.m.
Nampa's reward for winning a thrilling shootout against 4A Southern Idaho Conference rival Middleton? A trip across the state to face the top-seeded team.
The Bulldogs (6-2) will be looking to advance to the state semifinals for a third year in a row after missing the state playoffs for nine straight years before that.
Nampa took a 44-42 win against the Vikings in the first round last week, surviving a game that featured four lead changes in the final six minutes. The final one came on a Lance Hanna 42-yard field goal with six seconds remaining.
Nampa picked up 573 yards of total offense in the victory, including 365 on the ground.
Skyline (9-1), meanwhile, left no question in its 49-0 win against Twin Falls in the opening round. The Grizzlies lone loss of the season came against undefeated Rigby, the defending state champion at the 5A classification.
BLACKFOOT AT EMMETT, 7 p.m.
The Emmett Huskies took their first-ever 4A Southern Idaho Conference title and earned a No. 2 seed at the state playoffs.
While Blackfoot come in as the No. 7 seed, the Broncos finished the season ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps poll, one spot behind the Huskies.
Emmett will look to continue it's magical season against one of the perennial powers in the 4A classification. Blackfoot (8-1) was a state finalist last season, losing to Kuna in the championship game. The Broncos have also won four 4A state titles since 2007.
BISHOP KELLY AT POCATELLO, 7 p.m.
While Bishop Kelly is the No. 2-ranked team in the MaxPrep Rankings, the Knights are the No. 6 seed in the tournament due the top-5 seeds being reserved for conference champions.
So the Knights hit the road for a game at Century against the No 3-seeded Diamondbacks, who were ranked No. 8 in the final MaxPreps poll.
Bishop Kelly (7-1) has won seven straight games since dropping its season opener against Emmett. The Knights had little trouble in their 35-0 win against Pocatello in last week's opening round.
Century (6-3), meanwhile, survived a scare from Lakeland last week, beating the Hawks 17-14.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
TIMBERLAKE AT HOMEDALE, 1 p.m. Saturday
After replacing many of the key pieces from a team that went to back-to-back 3A state title games, the Homedale Trojans didn't waste any time rebuilding a championship-contending team.
The Trojans enter the state playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed and will host Timberlake, the team they beat in the semifinals the past two seasons, in the opening round.
Homedale (6-1) rolled through an unbeaten Snake River Valley Conference season slate, with its only loss of the season coming against 4A Middleton.
The Trojans beat the Tigers 51-6 last year when the two teams met in the semifinals.
WEISER VS. SUGAR-SALEM, 1 p.m. Saturday at Madison High
After beating SRV rival Fruitland 42-0 in the opening round last week, Weiser (5-4) travels across the state to take on two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers (7-1) had a 24-game winning streak against Idaho opponents snapped with a 27-21 loss to South Fremont on Oct. 16.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
MELBA AT DECLO, 6 p.m.
Despite winning the 2A Western Idaho Conference for the first time since 2004, Melba is the low seed among conference champions in the 2A classification. As a result, the Mustangs hit the road for their first playoff game.
The Mustangs (6-1) are currently on a six-game winning streak, but were the only team from the WIC to qualify for the playoffs. Melba will be looking to advance to the semifinals for the second straight season.
1A DIVSION I STATE PLAYOFFS
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN AT NOTUS, 7 p.m.
Notus (7-0) will be looking to get to the semifinals for the first time since 2016, but will have to get through the Lions (6-2), who won the 1A Division II state title a year ago.