The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Timberline.
Ian Smart says he understands why the Timberline football team's senior class is smaller than normal.
After all, the last three years have been a bit of a roller coaster for the Wolves, causing some to leave the team.
But those who have stuck it out have created what Smart says is “a pretty special senior class.”
And with the Wolves making it back to the 5A state playoffs last year, the numbers in that class have jumped from 11 last year to 14 this year.
“We love those kids,” said Smart, Timberline's head coach. “And I think that's what made it difficult for us as a staff, looking around at all the craziness that's surrounding this year and just wanting them to have that last chance to finish what they started four years ago.”
The seniors came into the program in 2017, Smart's first season at Timberline. His first year there, he turned a 2-7 team into a playoff team. After going 0-9 his second season, the Wolves once again rebounded with a 6-5 record and beat Post Falls 19-7 in the first round of the state playoffs, the first playoff win in program history. The Wolves fell 33-20 to Rocky Mountain the following week in the quarterfinals.
And while the senior class is one that Smart says is really special to him, a lot of the Wolves success will have to do with their junior class, which held its own as sophomores.
“We have a very talented junior class this year, and the numbers are up where we want them to be, somewhere around 20-25,” Smart said. “But this junior class is incredibly talented and they've taken the lead of what all these seniors put into action last year.”
The junior class includes three players who were on the All-Southern Idaho Conference list as sophomores, including Taylor Marcum, a first-team selection at running back. Smart said that Marcum could develop into a Power Five recruit over the next two seasons.
“Taylor is as talented of an athlete as I've ever coached,” Smart said. “He's Power Five fast, he's a high 4.4 (second 40-yard dash) kid, he's got a 36.5-inch vertical. He's stronger than you would think just looking at him. He does everything, he can catch, he's fast and he's tough. He's everything that you would hope for.”
Junior wide receiver Garrett Lavin was a second-team selection last year who Smart said did a good job at figuring out how to gain advantages in matchups against older kids and win those battles.
The job to replace quarterback Andy Peters, who was the SIC Offensive Player of the Year last year is still open, but senior Max Spielman has the upper hand. Spielman was the backup last year, but also spent time on junior varsity so he could get some playing time.
On the defensive side, Smart anticipates the defensive line being a major strength. Players like DJ Burnham, Dylan Pike and Jameson Kocian return to give the Wolves experience at the position.
“Last year they became the vocal point of our defense, there was no question about it,” Smart said. “By the end of the year we were going with just five D-Linemen because they were the best kids. The energy that they brought, what they did on the football field, we couldn't get them off the field. This year I think we're just as good at D-Line, if not better.”
Lachlan Johnson and Josh Keele will lead a linebacking corps that Smart expects to show great improvement throughout the year, while Chance Cavan is the “character” of what Smart says is a fun defensive backs unit.
“He'll be a senior returning as a corner and he's just a fun kid,” Smart said of Cavan. “The growth that he's made as a human has been fun to watch. But in that time he's become a competitive and tenacious DB and he's going to give you everything he's got.”