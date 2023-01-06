Skyview vs Idaho Falls Football

Skyview football coach David Young cheers on his team from the sideline during a 2017 state quarterfinal game against Idaho Falls.

 Idaho Press File Photo

David Young says he never really had a set end date for when he would retire as Skyview football coach.

But before this past season, with both his sons having graduated out of the football program and a daughter competing in various other sports in the school, he realized there were other things he wanted to focus on besides coaching football.

