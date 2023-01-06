David Young says he never really had a set end date for when he would retire as Skyview football coach.
But before this past season, with both his sons having graduated out of the football program and a daughter competing in various other sports in the school, he realized there were other things he wanted to focus on besides coaching football.
On Friday, Young got the ability to focus more on his family, officially resigning, ending 20 years on the Hawks’ sideline.
“Ultimately it comes down to what’s best for me and my family,” said Young. “My two oldest boys got to play football for me and run track for me and I got a daughter who runs track and is in high school and I’m going to be a dad and follow her around.”
Young will stay on as Skyview’s track and field coach, where he will be able to continue to coach his daughter, Jacie, who is a sophomore. But being able to step away from football will allow Young to follow Jacie’s career with the Skyview volleyball and dance teams as well as the college football career of his youngest son, Camden, who is a wide receiver at Rocky Mountain College.
“My wife and I will have the ability to travel when we need to or want to,” said Young. “That’s what it comes down to. A lot of people say it, and some people live it, but family truly does come first.”
During his 20 seasons with the Hawks, Young's teams went 104-96 and qualified for the state playoffs 16 times. He led Skyview to 4A Southern Idaho Conference championships in 2006, ‘11, ‘14 and ‘17 and in 2013 led the Hawks to the 4A State Championship game.
He’s coached over 60 all-conference athletes, and one Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year winner, Matt Kaiserman, who won the award in 2006.
“The Skyview community is so grateful for all that David has done and achieved in our football program,” Eric Bonds, Skyview’s athletic director and a longtime defensive coordinator under Young, said in a release. “He has had phenomenal success and his hard work is a testament to who he is as a person and coach.”
But for Young, the thing he’ll take away most from coaching football goes far beyond the wins and losses.
“The games are competitive and exciting, but I enjoy the bonding time,” Young said. “Like going to football camp during the summer at Idaho State, sleeping in the dome, the whole team, coaches, everybody. We slept on the turf, we didn’t sleep in the dorms. ... When you go camping, especially with boys, stupid little games like catch and tag and jump through a hoop just kind of evolve. Next thing you know, you’re all kind of goofing around and having a good time. Those are going to be the hard moments to not have. The games are exciting, but it’s really the practice times and the football camps and the bonding times that I’m going to miss.”