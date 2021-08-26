When Columbia High school first opened in 2006, Skyview football coach David Young said it was like “splitting up the family.”
Several Hawks players and coaches made the move to the Nampa School District’s newest school, creating familiarity for the two programs, which both competed in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference at the time. It also created a three-way rivalry between Nampa, Columbia and Skyview for city and school district supremacy, which lasted for eight years.
After eight years of dormancy, the city rivalry can once again begin. Skyview will play the other two schools in the first two weeks of the season, the first time since 2013 the Hawks have played either. Skyview opens its season at Columbia at 7 p.m. today, then hosts Nampa next week. The Wildcats and Bulldogs play in a 4A SIC game on Oct. 8 at Columbia High, creating a round robin between all three Nampa schools.
“The excitement runs through all three schools,” Young said about renewing the rivalry. “We did a football camp during the summer with Nampa, so we got to see them and that was a good time. Coaches are pretty excited to coach against each other, players are excited to play against each other. … I think it’s a lot of excitement not just for the kids, but for the community.”
With both Nampa and Columbia moving up to the 5A level before the 2014-15 school year and Skyview staying at the 4A level, the Hawks stopped playing the two schools. Four years later, before the 2018-19 school year, Skyview moved up to 5A, but the other two moved back down to the 4A level.
Over the years, Young said, there had been conversations with the other two schools to see if he could get them back on the schedule, but in Skyview’s first two years at the 5A level, the 5A SIC played a nine-game conference schedule, leaving no room for nonconference opponents. In 2020, Skyview was able to get both teams on its nonconference schedule, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all nonconference football games for teams in the Nampa School District. Delayed by a year, the excitement is still as high as ever, though.
“They were excited last spring when we started telling them about the schedule,” Nampa coach Dan Holtry said about his players. “A lot of them played elementary and little league football with each other. They definitely know exactly who they are and the rivalry got heated right away. It will be an exciting evening. It will probably be a packed house.”
While Young, who is entering his 19th season with the Hawks, is the only head coach still at the helm from the last time Skyview met either of the other two schools, Holtry was a longtime assistant coach with the Bulldogs before following his brother, Matt, to Homedale. So he also knows the rivalry well. Even Columbia coach Greg Asbury, a relative newcomer to the rivalry, knows what it means, saying he’s pushed to get Skyview back on the schedule since taking over the Wildcats in 2019.
“This is a rivalry game, this is a big deal,” said Asbury. “It’s also something you can look back on for years to come. That’s what I want kids to get out of it.”
Skyview appears to be moving back down to the 4A level in 2022, with its reported enrollment number to the Idaho High School Activities Association being at 1,150 students, more than 100 less than the current 5A/4A cutoff of 1,280. However, with a reported enrolment of 1,463, Nampa is set to move up to 5A. Columbia is staying in 4A with 1,175.
Schools are allowed to petition the IHSAA to stay up or down, but it’s currently unknown if either school will do so. Regardless of what conference everyone is in, Young said, he wants to try and keep both teams on the schedule whenever possible.
“We want to keep the game going, it’s a natural game for everybody,” Young said.