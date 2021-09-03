There’s a bunch standing a little taller on the south side of Nampa this fall.
The Skyview Hawks earned bragging rights in their hometown Friday with a 21-0 victory over crosstown rival Nampa High in a nonconference affair.
And like most rivalries, it wasn’t easy. And it can get a little testy.
“Yes, you saw a little emotion there at the end of the game,’’ said Hawks 19-year coach David Young, who helped coaches from both teams break up a potential brawl on the night’s final play. “You know, we hadn’t played in eight years, and we’re pretty good rivals. Coach (Dan) Holtry probably said it best, he said ‘that’s eight years of emotion coming out there.’
“It was a good night, a fun night. I hope their player (Nampa’s Parker Magnuson who was taken by ambulance off the field in the third quarter) is OK. I couldn’t be happier with the way things went tonight, especially here at home.’’
Young, whose team downed Columbia last week to sweep their series with Nampa secondary schools, was especially proud of his defense, which held Nampa to 227 yards of total offense in pitching the shutout.
“I’m damn proud of those guys. We gave up six points last week and none tonight,’’ he said. “I tell you one thing, they are tenacious. We’re pretty tough defensively. I’m extremely proud of the way these guys get after it.’’
Nampa’s Holtry tipped his hat to the Skyview defense, but he didn’t feel his team did what it needed to on the night.
“Too many mistakes, mistakes killed us,’’ he said. “Yes, rivalries are important. I just wish we would have played better for our fans.
“It was just too many mistakes on our part. We’ve got a big week coming up, so we just got to get to work and clean some things up.”
Defense dominated the first half between the two rivals with the Hawks’ 19-play, 98-yard drive the only points prior to intermission. Max Cutforth, who had 99 yards throwing in the first half, hit TerRyck Pennington across the middle for the 11-yard score.
The Hawks’ defense stopped two Bulldogs’ fourth-down tries in the half; the first on a fourth-and-goal at the Hawks 2-yard line, setting up their 98-yard scoring drive, and the second a fourth-and-8 call from the Skyview 24 as the half expired.
While interceptions, penalties, delays and injuries continued to slow any offensive momentum after the half, Cutforth, throwing off his back foot due to pressure, hooked up with Ayden Martinez for a 26-yard score for the Hawks’ second touchdown in the third period.
“This is his second career start. I’m proud of his effort, what he did tonight,’’ Young said of his junior, who came back with a 38-yard pass to Pennington to end the rivalry’s scoring in the fourth quarter. “He’s talented but young. I do like the way he competed tonight.’’
The 6-foot-2 junior finished the game with 213 yards (18 of 29 passing) with the three scores and two interceptions. Pennington and Camden Young both had five catches each for the Hawks, who head to 5A wars Friday, hosting the Boise Brave.
Nampa, who hosts Ridgevue in its first 4A competition, was led by Gabe Navarro’s 172 yards. Trais Higgins and Ty Frickey each finished with six receptions.