POCATELLO — Bishop Kelly had relied on its defense and running game during its march toward Friday's 4A state football championship game.
But would that be enough to overcome two-time defending champion Skyline?
After a grind-it-out first half, it was Skyline's offense that proved the difference in the second half as the Grizzlies pulled away for a 50-35 win to claim their third consecutive championship and fifth in the past seven years.
Bishop Kelly's ground game, known for methodical drives and wearing down opposing defenses, hadn't really been tested. The Knights (12-1) had given up just 9.0 points per game, but couldn't slow the Skyline offense in the third quarter.
The Knights' own offense kept pace as both teams seemingly raced up and down the field.
In a game that kicked off at 9:20 p.m. and ended just shortly before midnight, the fireworks started on the opening kickoff when Bishop Kelly's Cole Miller returned the kick 92 yards to put the Knights in the lead.
Lachlan Haacke hit Kenyon Sadiq for a 46-yard score on Skyline's next possession and the offensive outburst was unleashed.
The teams combined for 43 points in the third quarter. Skyline blocked a point-after try with 2:14 left in the quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 36-35 lead.
"We talked about how important it was that we had to keep on scoring," Skyline coach Scott Berger said.
Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, put on a show, making a one-handed touchdown catch on the first series of the game.
He finished with 136 yards on seven receptions and also passed for a 2-point conversion in the four quarter that put the Grizzlies up 44-35.
But Sadiq's biggest play of the game came earlier when he punted and pinned Bishop Kelly on its 1-yard line. The Knights tried to run out of the shadow of their goalposts, but fumbled and it was recovered by Sadiq.
Abrahn Silverio converted the turnover into a score that broke a 29-29 score.
The Grizzlies (10-3) never trailed again.
"We’re very disappointed. I’m proud of our kids, I love these kids," Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan said. "Skyline just made better plays than we made today"
Silverio finished with 123 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had three catches for 44 yards. Haacke passed for 269 yards and two scores.
Bishop Kelly totaled 240 rushing yards, led by Peter Minnaert's 175 yards.
The Knights, who have not won a title since 2015, do have a history with Skyline.
The Grizzlies defeated Bishop Kelly in the 2016 and 2017 state postseasons, including winning the title in 2016. That win ended Bishop Kelly's championship run at three straight.