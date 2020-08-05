While the Idaho High School Athletics Association isn't pushing back the start of the fall high school sports season, the largest schools in the Treasure Valley will be starting a week later — or more.
The 4A and 5A Southern Idaho Conference superintendents have decided to push the first date for practices for the season back from Aug. 10 to Aug 17, effectively pushing back the start of competition.
IHSAA requires 10 practices before the first competition, so the five Week 0 football games that had been scheduled for Aug. 21 will not be able to take place. Additionally, the Boise School District has pushed its first date of competition back to Sept. 8, the same date it will allow students to return to campus for in-person learning. West Ada School District, which moved the start of its school year to Sept. 8, will move its first competition dates back to either the week of Sept. 4 or Sept. 11. A more concrete decision on which week will be made closer to those dates.
On Wednesday, the IHSAA discussed pushing back the start date statewide, but ultimately no motion was made to do so. Executive Director Ty Jones did stress during the meeting that not making a motion did not amount to a final decision, as the COVID-19 situation across the state changes by the day.
“If people think anything we did today, or next week, or we did three months ago is a line in the sand type of thing as far as a statement or a date, they would be wrong,” Jones said. “We fully anticipate that this is something we will be dealing with all year, hopefully just one year, to be truthful with you. So anything that we do decide will be something that we'll be monitoring and following up (with). If we need to pivot and have a different type of plan two or three or four weeks from now, it's definitely something that, in our office, we're ready to address as need be.”
The board decided to leave the decision to postpone sports up to the individual schools. The SIC had already done that, with Nampa High School moving its start date back an additional week, with practices starting Aug. 24.
The SIC decision will be reevaluated every week and continue to be pushed back as needed. Vallivue School District Superintendent Pat Charlton said that just because the move is needed in Ada and Canyon counties, where there have been more than 13,000 combined COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths, it doesn't mean that they should push the state to follow suit.
As of now, there are no known 3A, 2A or 1A schools in the Treasure Valley that have pushed their first practice date back.
“I feel that the voluntary effort on the SIC should work fine,” Charlton told the board. “We wouldn't want to impose that on the rest of the state, because it really does vary around the state. I think even for ourselves we have a game against Century on the (Aug.) 28th for Ridgevue and Vallivue High School is going to play Twin Falls. In our situation, we wouldn't want to give up a whole week of practice, but perhaps we could give up some of those days so we could go along with what the SIC has voted to do, but still meet our obligation to the other schools and be ready to play ball on the 28th.”
While there had been some debate on what harm would be caused by starting a season only having to postpone it a few weeks in, others argued that schools that were in position to start should have the chance to in order to get as many games as possible.
“We know right now we can start in a lot of cases,” said board member Jamie Holyoak, the Superintendent of the Grace School District in Caribou County, where only 23 confirmed and possible cases of the virus have been reported. “If we say 'let's wait till later,' when is later? Two weeks in all of a sudden (what if) they can't go?”
• While COVID-19 concerns were the most immediate topic on hand for the IHSAA board meeting, two action agenda items were passed as a first reading, and if approved as a final reading in September, would start during the 2021-22 school year. The Board of Directors will vote on approving a girls state wrestling tournament bracket and using MaxPreps to seed state tournament in team sports.