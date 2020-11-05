As a second-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference fullback last year, Ty Tanner played a big part on the Rocky Mountain football team's offense.
This year, he's doing it on defense.
The senior got an increased role at his natural position, middle linebacker, this year and looks to continue anchoring the Grizzlies defense as it enters the 5A state playoffs. Rocky Mountain (6-0) opens by hosting Highland (8-2) at 7 p.m. today.
The Grizzlies enter the game not having allowed more than 15 points in a game since a 39-36 season-opening win against Mountain View on Sept. 4.
“Defense wins championships,” Tanner says. “Our offense is going to do what they're supposed to do, like they always do, and go put up points on the board. But I feel like without defense, we can't be successful. It's going to be harder for the offense to put up points if we can't get stops every game.”
Tanner has become a focal point for the Grizzlies this year. He leads the team with 59 total tackles, a number which is more than twice as much as anyone else on the team.
“He just flies around making plays, and he's just getting better and better as the season's gone on,” said Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig. “He's got more experience in the middle linebacker spot, so he's playing really well. He's flying around, making some really impressive plays on film, which is awesome to see.”
Tanner played a little bit at the linebacker position last year, his first season as a full-time varsity player. But his reps on that side of the ball were limited due to the Grizzlies' depth. With players like Ryan Douglas and Landon Albert earning first-team all-conference honors at the linebacker position and Caleb Campbell earning an honorable mention, Tanner was limited to just six tackles during his junior season.
Instead, he was able to help his team in a position that was new to him — fullback. As the lead blocker, he helped Rocky Mountain amass more than 2,000 rushing yards during the season, and also picked up eight carries of his own for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“It started off a little slow, but once I started figuring it out and getting in the playbook, I felt like it came more naturally,” Tanner said about playing fullback. “Coach (Lamont) Oliver (running backs coach) helped me with steps. I had a lot of great people around me to help me succeed and become a great blocker and a better player for our team.”
The move, he said, also helped him when he returned to the linebacker position full time for his senior season.
“It helped me learn to play more aggressively, be more physical,” Tanner said. “Don't stop till the whistle, keep moving your feet through the play.”
With Douglas and Campbell both graduating after last season a need for linebacker opened up coming into the season. From the very beginning of the offseason, Culig said the idea was to give Tanner a bigger role at the position.
The work Tanner put in during the offseason helped solidify the decision. He dropped 15 pounds, got stronger and faster and morphed more into the mold of what Culig said he usually likes his middle linebackers to be. Tanner also finished the summer by winning Rocky Mountain's pound-for-pound championship, a weight lifting competition where the results are weighted against the weight of the players.
“He committed everything, his food, his diet, everything was about getting in the best shape he could,” said Culig. “He ended up winning our pound-for-champion at the end of the summer. Braden Cureton (now at Idaho State) and Nick Romano (now at Idaho) they won our first two, so obviously that's great company. Both those kids were kind of the same way, just total commitment to their health and fitness and getting ready for the season. Ty did that, so to me that was an indicator.”
The chance to get back to the linebacker position was only part of the motivation for Tanner to get in the work he did this summer. He also saw an opportunity to play alongside his younger brother, Gage, a sophomore who also plays linebacker. A few times this year the Tanner brothers lined up next to one another.
“We've taken a handful of snaps together on defense, we played a little special teams together,” Ty Tanner said. “I feel like it's one of my more favorite parts of the year, getting to play with him. Just seeing how hard he worked, too, alongside with me, he's going to be special.”
For the older Tanner the chance to do something special is now. He split time between the varsity and junior varsity teams during his sophomore year, when Rocky Mountain won the state title.
If he's able to help the Grizzlies win another title, this time it will be as a starter at the position he always wanted to play.
“I've played linebacker a long time, and to finally actually get out there and do it, I've been wanting to help out my team anyway I could,” said Tanner. “As a junior and sophomore, I think we figured out that was better on offense as a fullback. This year being able to show what I can do at linebacker, it's been really fun. I love playing more defense, it's what I grew up doing.”