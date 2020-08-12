The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Rocky Mountain.
The seniors on the Rocky Mountain football team have seen a lot of wins in their careers. As sophomores, they saw the Grizzlies go 12-0 and win a 5A State Championship. Last year, they helped the Grizzlies extend the win streak to 22 games with a 10-0 start before a loss to Rigby in the state semifinals.
And for this group of seniors, the winning started long before they joined the varsity team.
“They've been a great football class, they've had a lot of success and they've won a lot of games,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said. “They won a lot of games as freshmen, they won a lot of games as eighth graders, so they're used to winning. I enjoy having them around and coaching them.”
The Grizzlies will return plenty of players who played a big role in Rocky Mountain going unbeaten in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play last year. While only three full-time starters return on offense, Culig said their rotation allowed a lot of them to get significant time as juniors. On defense, the Grizzlies return eight starters.
At quarterback, the Grizzlies lose Colby Jackson, but they still have Kobe Warr, who was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a backup last year. Warr had 204 yards on 17-of-34 passing last year with four touchdowns. He'll be the main guy under center this year, but Culig said sophomore Tegan Sweaney will be backup and play a similar role that Warr got last year.
At running back, the Grizzlies also have a few options despite graduating leading rusher Devon Fox. Jordan Erickson, who rushed for 737 yards and 15 touchdowns last year is back, is back as is Bronson Staley, who ran for 259 yards last year. And second-team All-SIC fullback Ty Tanner returns.
Culig said Tanner, who will also play linebacker, has added speed and cut weight this offseason. He expects Tanner to be more of a true running back this season.
“We'll probably do a little bit more running back by committee,” Culig said. “Jordan Erickson, we feel like he's as good as they come as far as a weapon. We have a lot of weapons on offense. Our offensive line is going to have to gel a little bit, they're young, but skill-wise, we feel like we have a lot of skill, especially with running backs and backs out the back field.”
On defense, the Grizzlies are experienced in just about every group. Landon Albert will lead the linebacker corps after scoring two defensive touchdowns for Rocky Mountain last season.
“He's definitely a playmaker,” Culig said. “He's played a lot, started three games in the state championship season when guys got injured. So he's got a ton of experience, he's just playing super fast.”
The defensive line has Braden Valentine, a second-team all-conference selection, Zack Black, an honorable mention as well as Landyn Young, who saw time at nose tackle last year.
But perhaps the biggest return comes from senior Jarell Lucas, an all-state selection as a sophomore who missed the end of the season with a high ankle sprain.
In the defensive backfield, seniors Brayden Rundell, Trevor VanGerpen, Xander Nawahine — each all-conference honorable mentions — return. Nawahine is expected to switch from corner to safety to help add depth in a position where the Grizzlies don't have a lot of it.
“We feel like we have a lot of experience there, but we lack a lot of depth in the safety spot,” Culig said. “So we'll have Trevor and Xander as true safeties.”