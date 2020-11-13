MERIDIAN — Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said he didn’t see many similarities between his team’s performance Friday night and its performance last week against Highland.
Despite the familiar formula of falling behind early and coming back thanks to a combination of defensive turnovers and the Kobe Warr to Jordan Erickson connection on offense, Culig said the semifinal game had a different feel.
The undeniable similarities between the two games, though, was the result. To Culig and the Grizzlies that’s all that matters.
Warr had three touchdown passes to Erickson, and ran another in for a score and the Rocky Mountain defense forced three turnovers, as the Grizzlies beat Coeur d’Alene, 36-21, on Friday to advance to the 5A state championship game.
“We worked hard for this all year,” said Warr, who finished with 235 yards passing. “This was our ultimate goal and we’re finally here. Now we got to finish it off.”
Rocky Mountain (8-0) will face defending state champion Rigby (10-0) next week, with the Grizzlies looking to clinch their second state title in three years and third since 2015. The game will be on at Madison High School in Rexburg.
Last year, the Trojans snapped Rocky Mountain’s 22-game winning streak, beating the Grizzlies 31-9 in the semifinals round. But the Grizzlies aren’t exactly looking at this as payback opportunity.
“I see it as an opponent that’s in our way too,” said Warr. “They’re in our way because we’re trying to reach our state championship goal. We’re going to treat them like every other team that we’ve faced and we’re going to go out there compete hard.”
Rocky Mountain had to battle back hard on Friday after falling behind 14-0 early to the Vikings (8-1). On the second play of the game, Warr was intercepted by Ethan Garitone, setting the Vikings up at the Rocky Mountain 21-yard line. That set up a 8-yard touchdown pass from Viking quarterback Jack Prka to Luke McLaughlin.
After stopping the Grizzlies on fourth down on their next drive Coeur d’Alene extended its lead on a 50-yard screen pass from Prka to Gunner Giulio.
“We took a bunch of shot in the first round, we were up against the ropes,” Culig said. “Then the offense kind of sparked us.”
On the next drive, Warr connected with Erickson for a 75-yard touchdown pass and Mason Jacobson picked off a Prka pass, returning it to the Viking 3. But the Grizzlies had to settle for a Caden Zierenberg field goal instead of tying the score.
They took the lead on the next drive.
On fourth down, Warr connected with Erickson once again for a 30-yard touchdown pass, putting Rocky Mountain ahead 16-14.
“I thought we did a great job of keeping our heads in the game,” said defensive back Xander Nawahine, who had an interception in the third quarter. “We didn’t bag on each other at all. We jut did a great job of always knowing there’s a next play.”
Coeur d’Alene retook the lead on a trick play, when Prka pitched the ball back to wide receiver Tanner Langley, who found Cameren Cope past the Rocky Mountain defense for a touchdown. But that ended up being the last points the Vikings would score in the game, as Rocky Mountain’s defense made the big plays when it needed to.
“They had a good plan, they did a couple things we weren’t quite used to, that we hadn’t seen early,” Culig said about the Vikings’ offense. “All year we’ve struggled starting fast on defense, we got to find a way not to spot people 14 points.”
Warr and Erickson connected for a 67-yard touchdown pass to put the Grizzlies up 23-21 at halftime, a lead that was cemented in the final minute when Rocky Mountain’s defense forced a fumble just short of the goal line, with Trevor VanGerpen forcing the ball out and Michael Riddle recovering it in the end zone.
“Going into that drive, we said ‘this could be the game,’” Nawahine said. “We showed out, so I guess that helped.”
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Rocky Mountain made a fourth-down stop. The offense drove it the other way 70 yards, scoring on a 15-yard scramble by Warr, extending the lead to 29-21.
Arthur Williams added a 5-yard touchdown run late, securing the victory for the Grizzlies.
Now after a strange year, which has seen their schedule change and the Grizzlies have multiple bye weeks as a result of COVID-19, the journey will end in the state championship game.
“It shows that we’ve adapted, more than anything, to strange rules, enforcements, or whatever is on us,” said Nawahine. “But we kept our head down and have done whatever we could do.”
RIGBY 26, MOUNTAIN VIEW 19: The Mavericks’ second-half rally came up short.
The visiting Mavericks (5-4) saw their five-game winning streak snapped, as the defending state champion Trojans (10-0) held on for the win.
Second-ranked Rigby led 20-7 at halftime after the teams were scoreless in the first quarter.