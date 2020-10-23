MERIDIAN — Defenses win championships.
That was certainly true Friday night as the Rocky Mountain football team stopped Capital from getting much going offensively in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Championship Game.
That's not to say the offense didn't do its part. The Grizzlies' special teams got in on the fun, too.
Rocky Mountain controlled all three aspects of the game, taking a 49-13 win in the inaugural 5A SIC title tilt, the third straight conference title Rocky Mountain has won.
“It's just continuing the tradition of success,” said senior Xander Nawahine, who has been on the varsity team for all three championships and had four tackles on Friday. “It's what we expect of ourselves and something we're going to go out and get every time.”
Rocky Mountain (6-0) held a 442-192 advantage over Capital (5-1) in total offensive yards and also got a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt in the second quarter.
The Grizzlies earn District III's top seed into the statequarterfinals, where they will be going for their second state title in three years and third since 2015. But first, they will have to get through the winner of next week's game between Meridian and Highland, who the Grizzlies will host in two weeks.
“We've got good players who bought into what we do,” said Rocky Mountain Coach Chris Culig. “The scheme doesn't matter. I think it's the players buying in and executing it.”
Rocky Mountain started executing from the get go on Friday. Jordan Erickson started things off right away for Rocky Mountain, running 42 yards on the game's first play from scrimmage. Justin Douglas finished the scoring drive off with a 2-yard run, and quarterback Kobe Warr ran in the two-point conversion,
Capital responded by scoring on a 41-yard touchdown run by Kaden Reimer.
But Capital struggled to get much more going. After Ty Tanner intercepted a pass by Capital quarterback Avery Downey on the Eagles' next drive, Capital failed to get a first down on any of their next four drives and seven of its next eight.
“It's definitely a confidence booster when our defense can come out and get off the field right away,” said Nawahine. “It's another thing to put under our belt.”
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies started building on their 8-6 lead starting with a trio of touchdowns in less than four minutes to take a 29-6 halftime lead.
Warr found Erickson open in the end zone midway through the second quarter for a 16-yard touchdown pass before Rocky Mountain extended its lead to 21-6 on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone by Douglas. The snap went over the punter's head and Capital was able to recover, but unable to get the kick off quick enough.
After another three-and-out by Capital, Warr found Jackson Mason running up the middle and connected with him for a 56-yard touchdown pass.
“We really got the momentum and those three touchdowns, that really helped a lot,” said Warr, who finished with 236 yards on 15 of 22 passing and five total touchdowns. “It really turned the game.”
Capital finally got something going on its next drive when Downey connected with Justus Del Rio for a 44-yard pass, which might have turned into a touchdown had Del Rio not stepped out at the 21.
But even after Capital was able to get a first-and-goal following a roughing the passer penalty.
Capital's offensive woes picked back up in the second half as the Eagles went their first three drives without a first down.
“After (the first drive), we decided to get real vanilla and just play zone, make them try to beat us with a younger quarterback,” Culig said.
As the Rocky Mountain defense kept stopping Capital, the Grizzlies offense kept putting up points.
Kobe Warr scored on a 2-yard keeper on the Grizzlies first drive of the second half. A 45-yard touchdown pass from Warr to C.J. Jacobsen made it 43-6. Warr's 10-yard touchdown pass to Luke Luchini put the running clock into play with eight minutes left on the clock.
Capital did have its biggest play of the game on the drive, a 59-yard touchdown pass on a flea flicker from Downey to Del Rio.
But that was the last time the Eagles touched the ball, and Rocky Mountain ran out the clock.
The Grizzlies now head to a familiar place in this strange year of COVID-19 — a bye week. With no game next week it will be Rocky Mountain's third bye in six weeks.
“Bye weeks are especially hard,” Nawahine said. “It's important to take competition seriously in practice and treat it just like a game.”
Capital, which was one of the last teams in Idaho on Sept. 25, will also get a bye after five straight weeks of games. The Eagles will host either Mountain View or Post Falls in the quarterfinals in two weeks.