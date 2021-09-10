EAGLE — A week after suffering its first loss to a conference opponent in 29 games, the Rocky Mountain football team was on a mission to not allow a mini losing streak to begin.
Some help from their special teams and a defensive touchdown helped the Grizzlies prevent that from happening.
Rocky Mountain had a touchdown off a kickoff return, added another after a fumble recovery off their own kickoff and added a pick-6 for good measure in the second half, as the Grizzlies bounced back with a 48-28 win against Eagle on Friday at Thunder Stadium.
“In the moment, it (stunk)", running back Art Williams said about last week’s 26-20 loss to Mountain View. “But right after, we knew we had to get after it and make some big changes. I feel like we came out tonight, executed and we still got more.”
The Grizzlies (2-1, 1-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division) not only bounced back from the loss, they took a big first step towards getting back to the SIC championship game for a second straight season by winning a game that featured two of the Top-5 teams in the 5A state media poll.
"It really helps us set the tone,” said defensive back Troy Wilkey, who returned an interception for a touchdown for the second week in a row. “We weren’t very happy about the loss, obviously. It’s the first loss for Rocky in three years in the SIC. But I think it’s going to boost us up a little bit and help us roll through these next couple of games.”
Williams had three touchdown runs for the Grizzlies, while Lucas Leavitt ran for two more scores. But it was the special teams which helped the Grizzlies build a two-score lead in the first quarter that Rocky Mountain was able to maintain the rest of the way.
After both teams traded touchdowns on their first drives of the game, Rocky Mountain got a kickoff return from a touchdown from Daniel Juarez III to retake the lead. On the ensuing Rocky Mountain kickoff, Eagle misplayed the return and Rocky Mountain recovered the ball to get position in the Mustangs’ zone. After Tegan Sweaney connected on a pass to Williams to get close to the endzone, Williams finished it for a 2-yard touchdown, Rocky Mountain’s second score in 18 seconds.
All of a sudden, it was 21-7 Grizzlies, leaving even coach Chris Culig at a loss for words.
“That’s awesome, I don’t even know how that happened,” said Culig. “How did that even happen? Tell me. I’m coaching on defense. I know we got the return and then our offense is back out.”
After that, Eagle (2-1, 0-1) was never able to get within a score.
A second quarter interception by Gage Tanner in the second quarter set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Leavitt to extend the lead to 28-7. But Eagle didn’t go away without a fight.
The Mustangs cut the lead to 28-14 shortly before halftime when Deegan Martinho took a pass from Brandon Reese and made some moves to score a 21-yard TD.
Eagle looked poise to add another touchdown early in the third quarter, off a long drive which took six minutes off the clock. But Wilkey picked off a Reese pass at the Grizzly 5-yard line and returned it 95 yards for the score. That not only prevented the Mustangs from cutting the lead to one possession, it extended the Grizzlies lead to 35-14.
It was the second interception Wilkey has returned for a touchdown in as many weeks, as he also returned an interception 65 yards for a score in last week’s loss to the Mavericks.
“We’re getting coached to get really good pre-snap reads,” said Wilkey. “(Defensive backs) Coach (Kaleo) Nawahine has been setting us up in practice all week. We’ve been doing drills, working on every little thing we see. It also helps when I have great linebackers applying pressure. The quarterback’s getting the ball out quick and it’s easier to make plays.”
Eagle added a couple of touchdown passes from Jack Benson, but after each one, Rocky Mountain marched down the field for another touchdown. A touchdown run by Leavitt with 28 seconds on the clock secured the win.
“Coach (Offensive coordinator Tim) Souza wanted us to come out strong,” said Williams. “And he didn’t want to let off the gas pedal, so that’s what we did.”