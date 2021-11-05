RIGBY — In some ways, Capital did to Rigby what other teams usually do not.
The Eagles more than doubled up the Trojans in total plays. In this 4A state quarterfinal, Capital kept Rigby’s defense on the field much longer than other foes have.
The only problem for Capital, which ran 95 plays to Rigby’s 40, is that it came up far shorter in the department that matters most — points.
Capital’s season came to an end with a 41-14 loss to Rigby on Friday night, running what felt like a zillion plays, but struggling to turn them into scores. The Eagles’ season ends at 7-4 overall.
“We knew they were a good football team, and that we’d have to play at our best to beat them,” Capital coach Todd Simis said. “I thought we played hard. We played really well in spurts. We moved the ball up and down the field and didn’t get points.”
Quarterback Max Clark completed 21 of 45 passes for 236 yards for the Eagles, who tallied two scores in the first half but struggled mightily in the second half, going scoreless in the final 24 minutes. Jacob Olson also carded 21 carries for 111 yards and a score.
Capital had little trouble picking up yardage. For the Eagles, the problem was that they couldn’t find the end zone.
To open the second half, Capital engineered a long drive that chewed some six minutes off the clock. The Eagles registered first down after first down, including two from senior tight end Kody Walk, who totaled 16 carries for 50 yards. But on fourth-and-goal, Walk lined up to take the snap, prepared to run — then lofted a pass to the end zone, where Rigby safety Trevon Talbot flew in to deflect the ball away. Turnover on downs.
The Eagles’ other second-half drive looked promising in the same way. Capital used several plays to drive inside the Rigby 30-yard line, but that’s where Walk was stuffed on a fourth-down try. He needed 3 yards. He got 2. Another turnover on downs.
“We just didn’t finish,” Simis said. “They have a good defense. Some of it was us making mistakes. Some of it was them making plays. Against that team, when you get down inside the 10-, 15-yard line, you’ve got to score.”
For the Eagles, that was the difference in halves. In the first, Capital ran nearly twice as many plays as Rigby — but came away with half as many points.
The Eagles registered two touchdowns in the first half, the first on a 2-yard rush from Olson and the second on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Ethan Castillo. Not many teams do that to the Trojans, who allow just 14 points per game.
A lot went right for Capital, especially considering the opponent. The problem for the visitors was that a lot also went wrong.
The issues ran aplenty. Rigby delivered drives long and short, scoring on short running plays with Zheik Falevai and on long passing plays, like the two touchdown connections from Tiger Adolpho to Taylor Freeman. The first covered 55 yards. The second went for 25. The latter handed the Trojans a 28-7 lead late in the second frame.
Clark found Castillo on the Eagles’ next series, and after Capital intercepted Adolpho on a tipped pass, it got the ball back. Except this time, Rigby found ways to slow down Capital’s offense, including on a key tackle for loss from Nic Fangupo on Walk. To end the half, Nate Garcia misfired on a 28-yard field goal attempt.
Long story short: Capital could have trimmed the deficit to seven headed into the intermission. Instead, the Eagles went into the locker room down 14.
In the end, it cost them in a serious way.
“Some ups and downs. We had some tough times, good times,” Simis said. “But the way they finished is what I’ll remember, because we played our best football at the end.”