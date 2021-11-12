MERIDIAN — Few games live up to the pregame hype.
Fewer do more.
The Meridian Warriors and Rigby Trojans hooked up in a classic 5A semifinal with the Trojans surviving in a 55-49 triple overtime thriller at Meridian High on Friday.
“It hurts. It hurts for these guys, especially the seniors,’’ Meridian coach John Zamberlin said after his 8-4 Warriors' season come to an end one game short of next week’s 5A state championship game against Highland. “But once they get over this they’ll remember this. I think everyone is going to remember this one for a long, long time.’’
Indeed.
“Oh man, can you believe this,’’ said Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez, who referred back to the 2019 triple overtime win over Coeur d’ Alene. “These are tough, so tough. I’m just getting too old for this stuff.’’
The question all night was who was going to get a defensive stop. It took all four quarters and three overtimes to find out it was Rigby’s night.
“Yep, it just came down to who could get the stop. It was crazy,’’ Gonzalez said. “It was a great game, the defensive coaches probably didn’t think so, but it truly was a great game.’’
Neither offense was stopped throughout with Rigby grinding out drives, controlling the clock throughout, while Meridian, led by quarterback Malakai Martinez, answered every drive with big play scores.
Rigby scored on drives of 14, 16 and 10 plays in the first half, dominating possession 18 minutes to six minutes, but the Trojans only led 22-14 at half.
Meridian scored on each of its two possessions on Rylie Byington’s 30-yard blast and Kross Antonnacchi diving over from a yard out.
Thanks to good field position on kickoff returns from Davis Thacker, Martinez finished the half hitting on 4-of-4 passes for 56 yards while the running game produced 54 yards.
The second half again was a back-and-forth affair with neither defense being able to come up with a stop, despite several opportunities on both sides.
Meridian struck first, Martinez hooking up on a 62-yard score with Quentin Riley for a 22-22 score after Marco Del Rio pulled in Martinez’ PAT pass.
But Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho, like he’s done all season, answered right back with a 10-play drive to put the Trojans 29-22 on a 19-yard shuttle pass to Con Dansie, who finished with eight of Aldalpho’s 20 completions (20-of-29 for 227 yards and two touchdowns).
“You know every time we needed something, he answered the bell.’’ Gonzalez said. “Just like he’s done for us all year.’’
The two teams traded scored the rest of regulation with a blocked PAT kick by Meridian’s Judah Argon appearing to be a big swing. The only problem was Rigby returned the favor twice, the second PAT block on Eli Arsensenault’s potential game-winner with 1:50 left in regulation.
“A missed kick here, a missed kick there, we had our chances,’’ Zamberlin said. “But I’m so proud of these guys. They played their hearts out. What else can you say, it stings.’’
After both teams scored in the first extra session, both PATs were missed, both teams scored with successful two-point passes for the conversion.
But on Meridian’s final possession, Rigby came up with the game’s only stop, knocking away Martinez’ fourth-down pass in the end zone. Helped by a Warriors offside call, Adolpho went over the top on a fourth-and-two call to send the Trojans into the state finals against Highland.
“I know it’s cliché, but it is too bad someone had to lose this game,’’ Gonzalez said. “We just came up with the one stop we needed. We’ll take it. We earned this one.’’
WEISER 49, GOODING 27: The Wolverines have done their part to forge a possible all-Snake River Valley Conference state title showdown.
The visiting Wolverines (11-1) downed the Senators (9-1) in a State 3A semifinal game.
Weiser will await the winner of the Homedale/Sugar-Salem semifinal that will be played today.