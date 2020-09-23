Fruitland head football coach Ryan Tracy has been suspended for two games by the District III Board of Control and fined $1,000 for taking pictures of plays from the Weiser playbook and sending them to Emmett coach Rich Hargitt, according to a report from the Argus Observer.
Argus Observer reporter Nik Streng posted a letter that was handed to him by Tracy on Wednesday after a meeting between Streng, Tracy, athletic director Russ Wright and principal Marci Haro. In the letter, Tracy admitted to taking pictures of the plays and apologized for it.
“This past summer I took pictures of what I believed to be plays that were potentially from a Weiser playbook,” the letter read. “I then shared the pictures with a local coach who would be playing Weiser in the upcoming season. Although it is common practice for coaches to share materials among themselves, I crossed the line and was wrong to share those pictures. I made a serious lapse of judgment and I am embarrassed by the decision.”
The letter didn't specifically mention Emmett, but on Tuesday the Emmett School District announced that Hargitt had apologized for not reporting receiving unsolicited images of the plays when they were sent to him via text in July. The plays were found in the back of the Emmett scout book for Weiser before the two teams played on Sept. 4. Emmett won 42-14.
Emmett declined to say if Hargitt was disciplined, citing it being a personnel matter, but said it was dealt with internally.
It was unclear how Tracy found himself in possession of the plays, how Emmett's scout book was discovered or why the images were sent to Hargitt. The Idaho Press reached out to multiple coaches whose teams were scheduled to play Weiser this year, offering the condition of anonymity if they wished to speak. Each coach emphatically denied that they received plays, stating that they would have reported it had they received them.
A press release sent by the Weiser School District states that “upon review of the situation, we are pleased to announce that there was no wrongdoing on the part of anyone on the Weiser Football Staff or anyone from Weiser.”
The Argus Observer reported that Tracy was not on the sidelines for Fruitland's 35-6 win against New Plymouth on Friday, the first game of Tracy's suspension. The second game, interestingly enough, will be against Weiser this Friday at Fruitland High.
The letter states that in addition to the suspension and fine, Tracy will be on probation for one year. He also received an additional suspension from the Fruitland School Board, but did not state what that was.
Tracy is in his 19th season with the Fruitland football program, his eighth as a head coach. As head coach, he led the Grizzlies to back-to-back 3A state championships in 2016-17.
The Idaho Press reached out to Wright for a statement from the school, but had not received a response as of Wednesday afternoon.