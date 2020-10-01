The last time the Meridian football team was in this position, its starting quarterback wasn't even old enough to be in elementary school.
Malakai Martinez was just 3 years old in 2007, the last time the Warriors started 3-0 — on their way to a 12-0 season and a 5A state championship. It was also the year that Meridian last beat Mountain View.
But with the Warriors' 41-27 win against the Mavericks on Sept. 18, the Warriors were able to end both streaks, putting the Warriors on the doorsteps of a state playoff berth.
“Mountain View, they're a great squad every year and for us to win means a lot for our team,” Meridian's junior quarterback said. “All week we were working hard because it's been 13 years since we beat Mountain View. We just wanted to start something new for our team. It was big time for us and we were excited that we could get it done.”
Meridian (3-0, 3-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference West) will look to continue its climb tonight when it plays a game at Eagle (2-1, 2-1) at 7. With a win, the Warriors will set up a division championship matchup in two weeks against Rocky Mountain. It would also be the Warriors' first win against the Mustangs since, you guessed it, 2007.
Since then, the Warriors have lost 12 straight by an average of 19.2 points per game. Meridian hasn't been within two touchdowns of Eagle since 2010. But as Martinez and the Warriors proved two weeks ago, history is not going to scare them. Meridian had lost by an average of 26.6 points per game during its 12-game losing streak to Mountain View.
“We're proud that we started 3-0, but we just have to focus on this next game,” Martinez said. “I think our team has been coming together with this big game coming up. Eagle's a great team and for us to be ready, we're going to have to be clicking on all cylinders.”
The Warriors certainly have been clicking so far this season. With the win against Mountain View, coupled with a 47-36 win against Kuna on Sept. 11, Meridian reached the 40-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since 2013.
The Warriors opened the season with a 21-6 win against Centennial. A lot of the credit to their success in the first three games, coach John Zamberlin says, goes to the quarterback.
“He's done a great job leading a pretty young offense that keeps getting better every week,” Zamberlin said. “He's got good leadership, he's a quiet leader who leads confidently and keeps improving every week. He's like the rest of us, we're young and we got to keep working. It's fun to see young players keep growing and it's now different with Malakai. We're excited about what he's been able to do and what people around him are able to do.”
Martinez is in his first year starting for the Warriors. During the 2019 season, he split time with then senior Braden Honn. Meridian finished the season 3-6, seventh in the SIC, and missed the state playoffs for the first time since 2013, the last year before the 5A bracket expanded from eight teams to 12.
A win today would send the Warriors back to the playoffs. Another win in two weeks against Rocky Mountain would give them a bye into the quarterfinals, the first time Meridian has been one of the final eight teams since 2011.
“Having that time last year helped a lot, I was getting more used to the game.” Martinez said about his sophomore season. “This year I was applying it, I was more ready, more focused. All summer I was working hard, it all came together and our offense is starting to come together. It just really went well having all that time last year to help me prepare for this year.”
While Honn was more of an option quarterback, Martinez is more of a deep threat quarterback, but that doesn't mean he can't run the ball. According to a highlight video on his Hudl page, Martinez has passed for 661 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and two more scores this season.
In his highlight film for the game against Mountain View, Martinez showed off his arm strength, passing for a 57-yard touchdown and adding at least two other pass completions for more than 30 yards.
“We're looking to throw the ball with him, but he can break you down with his feet,” Zamberlin said. “He's kind of a duel guy that is really in his first year running the show. He's progressed well, but he can do some different things for us.”