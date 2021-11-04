NAMPA — Landon Cheney is leading the Nampa Christian football team to places it has never been.
Over the years, the Trojans have played road playoff games in the north side of the state and the Twin Falls area. But today’s trip to Montpelier will represent the furthest east the Trojans have had to travel.
If all goes well, the quarterback will be two games away from leading the Trojans (8-1) to heights that have been reached before — just not in 40 years.
Nampa Christian begins its run in the 2A state playoffs today with a quarterfinal game against Bear Lake (6-3). The Trojans will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament, eying their first state title since 1981.
“This is our first league championship since 2015, so we got the first-round bye,” said Cheney. “We’re building back up and we want to grow towards the future and keep winning each game. Our mentality is to go 1-0 each week, do our job and play the best football we can.”
Cheney certainly has the Trojans playing some of the best football they have in a while. With 10 starters from last year’s team returning, the Trojans only have lost once this season, to 3A Fruitland, and enter the state tournament on a seven-game winning streak. The final three games of the streak were all against other 2A playoff teams — Melba, Declo and Cole Valley Christian.
A big reason for that success is their senior quarterback, who has completed 61.3 percent of his passes over the last three games, passing for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.
On the season, he is approaching 2,000 passing yards for the second straight year, and is currently at 1,883 yards with 23 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.
Defensively he’s had 40 tackles and an interception.
“Just being a three-year starter, his maturity has really grown this year,” said Nampa Christian coach Daniel Jenkins. “He’s stepping up and been a leader, reading the field a little bit more. He’s been great just understanding what we want to do on the offensive side of the ball and what we want to do on the defensive side and just being a leader out there.”
Today’s game will mark Cheney’s second trip to the playoffs. He got Nampa Christian there during his sophomore season, when the Western Idaho Conference got four automatic bids. The Trojans fell to Melba, 60-33, in the first round.
The following year, Jenkins’ first year as coach, the IHSAA moved to MaxPreps ranking for selecting teams for the playoffs. With a 4-5 record, Nampa Christian was left at home despite a third-place finish in the conference.
Cheney finished the last year with 2,138 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Having a successful year statistically, but being left out of the playoffs, put a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
With so many pieces coming back for this season, the quarterback knew he had a lot to work with.
“During the offseason, I just focused on involving everybody and making sure everybody was getting to places,” Cheney said. “We were trying to grow towards the season, so we didn’t have to start with that the first day of practice.”
The results have shown. While Josh Tiersma leads the team with 577 receiving yards, Dane Bradshaw, Muluken Knudsen, Caleb Johnson and Simon de Jong all have over 150 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns.
Additionally, Bradshaw has upped his output in the running game with 1,236 rushing yards.
“I thought we started getting into a groove later into (last year),” Jenkins said. “We didn’t have the attention to detail last year that we have this year. I think we just put a different focus on it and it started with our seniors who are on a mission.”
Cheney did find some team success in the spring, helping to lead the Trojans’ baseball team to a 2A state title. That only helped to strengthen his drive for football season.
“That taste of success, you want to do that in every sport,” said Cheney, who also plays basketball. “Baseball is one thing, football is a whole other beast.”