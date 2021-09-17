The top-ranked Homedale football team was prepared for visiting Sandpoint on Friday.
The Trojans opened a 26-0 lead, turning back the fourth-ranked 4A Bulldogs 38-21 in a nonleague game.
Quarterback Jaxon Dines scored Homedale’s first three touchdowns — the first, a 37-yard pass to Mason Strong, the second a 39-yard run and the third a 12-yard run.
Then Sandpoint (1-2) muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Homedale (4-0) turned it into a 4-yard touchdown run by Trenton Fisher, extending the lead to 26-0.
Early in the third quarter, running back Hayden Kincheloe scored on a 2-yard run, pushing the Trojans’ lead to 32-7.
Sandpoint pulled within 32-21 with 7:22 to go in the third quarter.
Kincheloe fumbled and Sandpoint recovered. But after a Sandpoint fumble, Kincheloe scored on a 5-yard run for the final margin.
Dines rushed for 176 yards on 22 attempts and two touchdowns and Kincheloe had 200 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.
SKYVIEW 34, OWYHEE 16: The Hawks (4-0) opened a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter over the Storm (0-4) in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference crossover divisional game.
Antonio Fifta rushed for 125 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns to lead Skyview. Quarterback Max Cutforth completed 12 of 19 passes for 187 yards.
TIMBERLINE 35, KUNA 15: The Wolves topped the Kavemen in a 5A SIC crossover divisional game.
Timberline built a 28-7 lead through early third quarter.
Taylor Marcum lead Timberline with 80 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Marcum also had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
BORAH 54, BOISE 42: The Lions (1-3) topped the Brave (1-3) in a 5A SIC crossover divisional game.
EMMETT 28, RIDGEVUE 0: The Huskies’ offense and defense kept the Warhawks at bay in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Huskies (3-1, 2-0) scored on their first four possessions. Running back Jeffrey Lockett rushed for 102 yards and had 26 yards receiving.
Emmett quarterback Caden Young rushed for 117 yards on 15 carries including a 33-yard touchdown. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 143 yards.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 43, MARSING 0: The Trojans cruised past the Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference opener.
The Trojans (3-1) opened a 29-0 lead by halftime.
Dan Bradshaw rushed for 166 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns to lead the Trojans and Caleb Johnson rushed for 126 yards on 10 attempts. Quarterback Landon Chey completed 7 of 16 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
MELBA 74, VALLEY 0: The Mustangs (2-2) ran the Vikings off the field in the nonleague game.
Cache Beus threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Melba rushed for 329 yards.